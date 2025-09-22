 'Ye Do Ladko Ne Jo Harkat...': Irfan Pathan Slams Sahibzada Farhan & Haris Rauf Over On-Field Behaviour During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video
The Asia Cup fixture saw India convincingly defeat Pakistan by six wickets, thanks in large part to a dominant opening stand by Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. However, the match will be remembered as much for the confrontations and theatrics as for the cricket itself.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sony LIV/X

The high-stakes India vs Pakistan Super 4 match at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai did not just deliver intense cricket on the field, it also brought with it a fair share of controversy. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has strongly criticized Pakistan players Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf for their aggressive and provocative conduct during the game, calling it reflective of their upbringing and mindset.

On his YouTube channel, Irfan Pathan took aim at Sahibzada Farhan’s controversial “gunshot” celebration. The incident drew immediate backlash on social media and from former cricketers, including Pathan.

Adding to the on-field tension was Haris Rauf’s heated exchange with Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during the second innings. Rauf was visibly animated and exchanged words with both batters during his spell, particularly after being dispatched for boundaries. The aggression, while not uncommon in high-voltage games, crossed a line according to many viewers, including Pathan.

Expressing his disappointment, Pathan said, “Ye do ladko (Rauf and Farhan) ne jo harkat kari hai, ye sirf unki tarbiyat batata hai ki ye kahan se aaye hai aur ye kya karte hai.” (What these two boys (Rauf and Farhan) have done only reflects their upbringing, where they come from and what they represent.)

