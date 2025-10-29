ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Enters Record Books At 38, Dethrones Shubman Gill From Top Spot

Image: BCCI/X

Former Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has etched his name into the record books after dethroning ODI skipper Shubman Gill as the world's No. 1-ranked ODI batter. At 38 years and 182 days he is now the oldest batter to achieve the feat surpassing India legend Sachin Tendulkar, who last held the top position in Tests at 38 years and 73 days back in 2011.

Rohit climbed to the top spot after his unbeaten century in the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney, helping India to a nine-wicket victory. The Mumbai-born opener scored a total of 2022 runs during the recently concluded ODI series at an astonishing average of 101. His unbeaten century in Sydney reaffirmed his status as one of the most reliable and destructive openers in world cricket.

Rohit now leads the rating with 781 points. He is followed by Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (764) and Shubman Gill (745). Virat Kohli, who contributed a match-winning 74* in Sydney sits sixth with 725 points. Shreyas Iyer, despite not batting in the final game, moved up one place to ninth.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

List of records broken by Rohit Sharma during Australia tour

Rohit scored the most runs as India opener surpassing Virender Sehwag’s tally of 15,758 runs across formats as an Indian opener. He achieved the feat having played 11 innings less than the former cricketer.

By scoring a century in Sydney, the Hitman drew level with Sachin Tendulkar’s 45 international hundreds as an opener. He now stands only behind Australia's David Warner’s tally of 49.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rohit also equalled Tendulkar's record of most ODI hundreds against Australia. The sydney century was his nonth against the Aussies, but in just 49 innings compared to Tendulkar’s 70.

He also became the second-oldest Indian to score ODI hundred at the age of 38 years and 178 days placing him behind only Tendulkar (38y 327d).

The Mumbai cricketer also registered the most ODI hundreds in SENA countries, extending his tally to 14, the highest by any visiting batsmen in those conditions.