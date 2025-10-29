Heartwarming Scenes! Suryakumar Yadav Wins Hearts As He Protects His Bat From Rain During IND Vs AUS 1st T20 Match In Canberra

Image: Star Sports/X

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav once again showed his endearing side on the field, this time not with his explosive batting but through a light-hearted gesture that won fans over. During the first T20 International between India and Australia in Canberra, rain briefly interrupted play, and as the drizzle intensified, Suryakumar was seen doing something rather unexpected yet amusing, sheltering his bat inside his jersey to keep it dry.

Suryakumar, leading the Indian side, has already impressed with his calm leadership and charisma. This small but delightful gesture only added to his growing reputation as one of the most loved and relatable figures in Indian cricket.

Image: Star Sports/X

The image of Suryakumar Yadav carefully protecting his bat inside his jersey remained one of the most talked-about moments of the match, a perfect blend of humor, care, and cricketing passion.

India’s decision to leave out left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh from the playing XI in the first T20 International against Australia at Canberra has sparked a wave of reactions from fans and former cricketers alike. The exclusion surprised many, especially given Arshdeep’s recent performances and his consistency in limited-overs cricket.

The omission drew particular attention when former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his disappointment in a subtle yet impactful manner. Pathan simply posted, “Arshdeep Singh”, without adding any further comment, a post that immediately went viral among cricket fans. The brevity of his message spoke volumes, as many interpreted it as a quiet show of support for the young bowler.

Fans quickly joined the conversation, flooding social media with opinions and reactions. Many felt Arshdeep’s left-arm pace and death-bowling skills would have provided India with a crucial edge, especially against a powerful Australian batting lineup. Several users pointed out that the team lacked variety in the pace attack and that Arshdeep’s absence was a tactical miss.