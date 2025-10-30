'Thoughts With His Family & Friends': Kevin Pietersen Heartbroken By Death Of Teenage Cricketer In Melbourne

Image: Kevin Pietersen/X

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen offered his condolences towards the family and friends of a teenage cricketer who died after being hit by a ball on the neck. Ben Austin was hit by a ball during a practice session at Walley Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully, in Melbourne’s southeast, around 4.45 pm local time on Tuesday, October 29.

Taking to X, Pietersen said, "Horrific news of a young 17yr old boy who got struck by a cricket ball in the nets yesterday in Melbourne and sadly passed away. Thoughts with all his family and friends! Cricket family"

How did Ben Austin die?

According to News.com.au report, the talented young player was reportedly warming up in the nets before a match between Ferntree Gully and Eildon Park when the fatal incident occurred. Despite wearing a helmet, Cricket Victoria confirmed he was not using a neck guard at the time.

Ben who was an active member of the Ferntree Gully, Mulgrave, and Eildon Park cricket clubs. Ferntree Gully Cricket Club issued a statement on Facebook in which they wrote, “We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community,” the club said. “We ask you to please respect the privacy of Ben’s family during this time.”

Ben Austin's family issues statement

Speaking on the tragic incident, Ben Austin’s father Jace said, “We are utterly devastated by the passing of our beautiful Ben, who died earlier on Thursday morning. For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends.”

He added,“This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers – going down to the nets with mates to play cricket. He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life.”