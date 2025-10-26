'Perform Kar, Warna...': Harshit Rana's Childhood Coach Reveals Gautam Gambhir's Stern Message For Team India Pacer Ahead Of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Harshit Rana and Gautam Gambhir. | (Credits: X)

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir reportedly sent a stern message to Harshit Rana ahead of the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney on October 25, Thursday. With Rana not living up the expectations, his childhood coach said Gambhir told him, 'Perform kar, warna bahar bitha dunga', which translates to 'Perform or I'll make you sit outside the team'.

Having bowled four overs in Perth, he claimed no wickets for 27 runs, with Australia winning comfortably to take a 1-0 lead. The second ODI in Sydney saw the right-arm pacer pick up a couple of wickets to finish with figures of 8-0-59-2 but his final three overs costed 34 runs as the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead. However, the youngster was the pick of the bowlers for India in Sydney, snaring four scalps as the Men in Blue skittled Australia for 236.

In a phone call with his childhood coach Sharvan, the 23-year-old admitted the immense pressure he was under as the former spoke to The Times of India, saying the below:

"He called me and told me that he wanted to shut the outside noise with his performance. I just said, believe in yourself. I know some cricketers say he is close to Gambhir. But Gambhir knows how to identify talent, and he backs them. He has backed a lot of cricketers, and they have done wonders for their team. He in fact scolded Harshit badly. He told him directly, ‘perform kar, warna bahar bitha dunga.’ He sends a clear message to whoever you are."

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bat Australia out of the game

After the Indian bowlers' terrific job, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli came to the party as they stitched an unbroken 168-run stand to propel the Men in Blue to a nine-wicket victory. Rohit, who scored 73 in the second ODI, stayed unbeaten on 121 off 125 deliveries.

Kohli, who started the series with a couple of ducks, also struck form with an unbeaten 74.