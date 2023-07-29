 Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes Bowls Off-Spin During Net Session Before Day 3 at Kia Oval
England captain Ben Stokes could bowl off-spin during the 4th innings of the 5th Ashes Test at the Oval.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Ben Stokes bowls off-spin. | (Credits: Screengrab)

England captain Ben Stokes could adopt a new form of bowling during the fourth innings of the 5th Ashes Test at the Kia Oval as he was spotted bowling off-spin before day 3. The all-rounder might have to step up in the 4th innings, with England likely losing Moeen Ali for the remaining part of the game.

Moeen suffered a groin injury on day 1 while batting during the 111-run partnership with Harry Brook. The veteran all-rounder called for a physio and looked in visible discomfort. As a result, he didn't field for the entire day 2 and sat in the dressing room watching Australia's innings unfold.

It's worth noting that Ben Stokes has never bowled off-spin at the international level and has taken 197 Test wickets with his medium pace. The 32-year-old hasn't bowled much in the ongoing Ashes series due to his knee troubles that resurfaced during the tour of New Zealand earlier this year.

Ben Stokes and co. concede a slender 12-run lead on day 2 at the Kia Oval:

Meanwhile, England failed to take a sizeable lead on day 2 of the final Ashes Test despite scything through Australia's middle-order. Despite succumbing to 170-7 at one stage, Australia took a 12-run lead, thanks to the 50-run partnership between captain Pat Cummins and his deputy Steve Smith.

Todd Murphy's 34 runs, including 3 sixes, also proved to be a handful as he added 49 alongside Cummins to help Australia push past England's 283. Joe Root claimed the final wicket of Cummins as Stokes a spectacular catch on the fence.

