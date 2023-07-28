Ashes 2023: Out Or Not Out? Steve Smith Survives Run-out Chance Through A Desperate Drive (Watch)

Steve Smith makes a desperate dive to save himself from being run-out | (Credits: Screengrab)

Australia's star batter Steve Smith survived a near-certain run-out on day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test at the Kia Oval as the third umpire ruled it not out much to England's dismay. The right-handed batter was walking back to the pavilion before seeing the sign 'not out' displayed on the screen.

The incident occurred in the 78th over of the innings as Smith tucked to mid-wicket and sprinted for two from the get-go. England's substitute fielder George Ealham sprinted with an excellent throw right up the stumps at the striker's end and Bairstow broke the stumps as Smith dived full-throttle.

England went into celebratory mode as replays showed that Smith fell just short of the crease despite the desperate dive. However, the alleged conclusion behind the third umpire ruling it not out was that Bairstow broke the stumps before the ball reached to him. England players, including skipper Ben Stokes wore a confused expression as the sign 'not out' was displayed on the big screen.

Steve Smith wages lone fight for Australia:

Australia, who started day 2 at 61-1, started quite cautiously, before losing Marnus Labuschagne for 9 after facing an eye-watering 82 deliveries. England lifted themselves massively by picking up 5 wickets, including Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, and Mitchell Starc.

Smith, the vice-captain, reached only his second fifty-plus score of the series after England took the new ball. The right-hander had scores of 34, 22, 2, 41, and 17 since the classy hundred in the first innings of the second Test at Lord's. England got bowled out for 283 on day 1, thanks to Mitchell Starc's four wickets.

