Police Shield Cricket 2025: Atharva Ankolekar And Gaurav Jathar Tons Put New Hindu In Command

Middle-order batters Atharva Ankolekar and Gaurav Jathar unbeaten smashed centuries as New Hindu Cricket Club completed their 90-over first innings at a massive 438 for 6 wickets to take a healthy 177-run lead against hosts Mumbai Police Gymkhana on the second day of their 3-day final of the 78th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2025-26, organized jointly by the Commissionerate of Police Greater Mumbai and the Police Shield Committee and played at the Police Gymkhana ground on Saturday.

The number seven left-handed batsman Ankolekar mixed caution with aggression to register an unbeaten 128 runs (119-balls, 12x4, 3x6), while number six batter Gaurav Jathar cracked a composed 120 runs (162-balls, 15x4) which ensured New Hindu build a big innings and put their team in a commanding position.

Earlier, number three batsman Vishant More laid the foundation with a steady knock of 71 runs (139-balls, 9x4). Later, Om Keshkamat scored a quick unbeaten 54 runs (36-balls, 9x4) to further boost the total. Mumbai Police’s medium pacer Amol Tanpure was the most successful bowler claiming 4 wickets for 131 runs from 25 overs.

Jathar and Ankolekar swelled the total with a solid 170-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Later, Akolekar in the company of Keshkamat added another unbeaten 104 runs as their innings came to a close.

Mumbai Police face a Herculean task in their 40-over second innings. They have to first wipe out New Hindu’s huge lead and set the opposition a challenging target to have hopes of putting up a fight.

Brief scores: Mumbai Police Gymkhana (1st innings): 261 all out, 67.1 overs (Rudra Dhanday 97, Parikshit Valsangakar 31, Yogesh Patil 31; Shreyas Gurav 5 for 84, Bhavya Atrey 3 for 57) Vs New Hindu CC (1st innings): 438 for 6, 90 overs (Atharva Ankolekar 128* (119-balls, 12x4,3x6), Gaurav Jathar 120 (162-balls, 15x4), Vishant More 71 (139-balls, 9x4), Om Keshkamat 54* (36-balls, 9x4); Amol Tanpure 4 for 131).