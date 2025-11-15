 Police Shield Cricket 2025: Atharva Ankolekar And Gaurav Jathar Tons Put New Hindu In Command
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPolice Shield Cricket 2025: Atharva Ankolekar And Gaurav Jathar Tons Put New Hindu In Command

Police Shield Cricket 2025: Atharva Ankolekar And Gaurav Jathar Tons Put New Hindu In Command

NHCC completed their 90-over first innings at a massive total of 438 for 6 wickets to take a healthy 177-run lead against hosts Mumbai Police Gymkhana

Irfan HajiUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
Middle-order batters Atharva Ankolekar and Gaurav Jathar unbeaten smashed centuries for New Hindu Cricket Club. |

Middle-order batters Atharva Ankolekar and Gaurav Jathar unbeaten smashed centuries as New Hindu Cricket Club completed their 90-over first innings at a massive 438 for 6 wickets to take a healthy 177-run lead against hosts Mumbai Police Gymkhana on the second day of their 3-day final of the 78th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2025-26, organized jointly by the Commissionerate of Police Greater Mumbai and the Police Shield Committee and played at the Police Gymkhana ground on Saturday.

The number seven left-handed batsman Ankolekar mixed caution with aggression to register an unbeaten 128 runs (119-balls, 12x4, 3x6), while number six batter Gaurav Jathar cracked a composed 120 runs (162-balls, 15x4) which ensured New Hindu build a big innings and put their team in a commanding position.

Read Also
Police Shield Cricket Tournament 2025: Opener Rudra Dhanday Scored 97 Runs To Rescue Mumbai Police
article-image

Earlier, number three batsman Vishant More laid the foundation with a steady knock of 71 runs (139-balls, 9x4). Later, Om Keshkamat scored a quick unbeaten 54 runs (36-balls, 9x4) to further boost the total. Mumbai Police’s medium pacer Amol Tanpure was the most successful bowler claiming 4 wickets for 131 runs from 25 overs.

Jathar and Ankolekar swelled the total with a solid 170-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Later, Akolekar in the company of Keshkamat added another unbeaten 104 runs as their innings came to a close.

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Rejects Pratap Sarnaik's Proposal To Relocate Dahisar Toll Plaza On Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Rejects Pratap Sarnaik's Proposal To Relocate Dahisar Toll Plaza On Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway
Children’s Day 2025: Navi Mumbai Schools Celebrate With Cultural Events, Activities And Enthusiasm
Children’s Day 2025: Navi Mumbai Schools Celebrate With Cultural Events, Activities And Enthusiasm
With 87% Strike Rate In Bihar, Yogi Gains Edge Over Akhilesh In UP Politics
With 87% Strike Rate In Bihar, Yogi Gains Edge Over Akhilesh In UP Politics
Mumbai News: BMC Orders Weekly Security Audits After Attacks On Resident Doctors At Major Civic Hospitals
Mumbai News: BMC Orders Weekly Security Audits After Attacks On Resident Doctors At Major Civic Hospitals

Mumbai Police face a Herculean task in their 40-over second innings. They have to first wipe out New Hindu’s huge lead and set the opposition a challenging target to have hopes of putting up a fight.

Read Also
77th Police Invitation Shield Cricket: PJ Hindu Gymkhana Score 292 Runs on First Day
article-image

Brief scores: Mumbai Police Gymkhana (1st innings): 261 all out, 67.1 overs (Rudra Dhanday 97, Parikshit Valsangakar 31, Yogesh Patil 31; Shreyas Gurav 5 for 84, Bhavya Atrey 3 for 57) Vs New Hindu CC (1st innings): 438 for 6, 90 overs (Atharva Ankolekar 128* (119-balls, 12x4,3x6), Gaurav Jathar 120 (162-balls, 15x4), Vishant More 71 (139-balls, 9x4), Om Keshkamat 54* (36-balls, 9x4); Amol Tanpure 4 for 131).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Police Shield Cricket 2025: Atharva Ankolekar And Gaurav Jathar Tons Put New Hindu In Command

Police Shield Cricket 2025: Atharva Ankolekar And Gaurav Jathar Tons Put New Hindu In Command

Shubman Gill Neck Injury Update: Team India Faces Major Concern As Skipper's Condition Casts Doubt...

Shubman Gill Neck Injury Update: Team India Faces Major Concern As Skipper's Condition Casts Doubt...

'Inka Dimag Kharab Hai Kya?': Netizens Erupt In Anger As KKR Shockingly Release Andre Russell Ahead...

'Inka Dimag Kharab Hai Kya?': Netizens Erupt In Anger As KKR Shockingly Release Andre Russell Ahead...

IPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Trades, Retentions, Releases And Auction Purse Remaining

IPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Trades, Retentions, Releases And Auction Purse Remaining

ISSO: Jayshree Periwal Wins Under-14 Cricket Boys Championship In Borivali

ISSO: Jayshree Periwal Wins Under-14 Cricket Boys Championship In Borivali