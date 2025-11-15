 Para Swimming: Himanshu Nandal – The Athlete Who Sees Beyond Sight
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPara Swimming: Himanshu Nandal – The Athlete Who Sees Beyond Sight

Para Swimming: Himanshu Nandal – The Athlete Who Sees Beyond Sight

First Indian blind swimmer to achieve Paris 2024 Minimum Qualification Standard, now sets sight on LA Games 2028

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
Himanshu Nandal |

Sport is truly a platform that enables individuals to punch above their weight despite the constraints and challenges thrown by nature and Himanshu Nandal is a fine example of that.

The 21-year-old para swimmer from Rohtak, who is blind since birth due to optic nerve failure, grew up in a family where sports were a part of everyday life.

The last three years has seen Himanshu make a mark at the global level.

In 2023, Himanshu was internationally classified in the S11 category for totally blind swimmers and went on to represent India at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. The following year, he became the first Indian blind swimmer to achieve the Minimum Qualification Standard (MQS) for the Paris 2024 Paralympics, a milestone that placed him among India’s most promising para athletes. In 2025, he continued his rise on the global stage at the World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore, reaching two finals.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Declares 594 Locations As Silence Zones After HC Directive
Navi Mumbai Declares 594 Locations As Silence Zones After HC Directive
Mumbai Fraud Case: Bhandup Police Book DD Financial Services Directors For Cheating 10 Investors Of ₹43.21 Lakh
Mumbai Fraud Case: Bhandup Police Book DD Financial Services Directors For Cheating 10 Investors Of ₹43.21 Lakh
Bhiwandi Land Scam: 12 Booked For Illegally Selling Govt Cemetery Plot Reserved By Municipal Corporation
Bhiwandi Land Scam: 12 Booked For Illegally Selling Govt Cemetery Plot Reserved By Municipal Corporation
Vahbiz Dorabjee To Enter Bigg Boss House? Here's What Vivian Dsena's Ex-Wife Has To Say About It- EXCLUSIVE
Vahbiz Dorabjee To Enter Bigg Boss House? Here's What Vivian Dsena's Ex-Wife Has To Say About It- EXCLUSIVE

Himanshu's father was a national level hockey player, and his uncle narrowly missed a podium finish at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. However, despite being visually impaired, he was determined to show that limitations exist only in the mind.

At the age of four, he moved to Delhi and joined the National Association for the Blind (NAB), where he learned to read and write in Braille. Two years later, he joined a mainstream school Tagore International School, Vasant Vihar, and went on to earn a degree in Political Science from Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, University of Delhi. For Himanshu, academics and sports were never separate as both became paths to self-belief.

The young lad first found his footing in Judo, winning national medals and learning what competition truly meant. But it was in the water that he found freedom.

Read Also
'I Wanted To Get Back Into Some Kind of Sport': Anjali Shinde On Her Journey From Gymnast To...
article-image

In 2021, he began training in Para Swimming, a sport he says “made me feel equal, not different.” Within a year, he was rewriting history. At the 2022 National Championships in Udaipur, he struck gold twice and set a national record in the 100m Freestyle S11 category, finishing in one minute and seventeen seconds.

Later that year in Guwahati, he added three more gold medals and national records, establishing himself as India’s top blind swimmer.

Calm, grounded, and fiercely determined, Himanshu continues to chase excellence with every swim. His journey from learning Braille to breaking national records is a story of courage, discipline, and heart. Through his achievements, he hopes to inspire others to look beyond what is visible and believe in what is possible.

Talking about his future plans, Himanshu revealed that LA 2028 was his aim.

Read Also
Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s Paralympians Make History But Their Struggle Is Heartbreaking
article-image

"My full focus is on the National Para Swimming Championship in Hyderabad. I want to clock my best timings there and set a strong winning tone for the 2025 season. My preparation is also aligned with the bigger goal the 2026 Asian Para Games. I am improving endurance, polishing technique, and training under international coaches to elevate my performance to the next level. In the long run, every stroke I take is aimed at reaching LA 2028 in peak form and bringing home a medal for India," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Para Swimming: Himanshu Nandal – The Athlete Who Sees Beyond Sight

Para Swimming: Himanshu Nandal – The Athlete Who Sees Beyond Sight

Police Shield Cricket 2025: Atharva Ankolekar And Gaurav Jathar Tons Put New Hindu In Command

Police Shield Cricket 2025: Atharva Ankolekar And Gaurav Jathar Tons Put New Hindu In Command

Shubman Gill Neck Injury Update: Team India Faces Major Concern As Skipper's Condition Casts Doubt...

Shubman Gill Neck Injury Update: Team India Faces Major Concern As Skipper's Condition Casts Doubt...

'Inka Dimag Kharab Hai Kya?': Netizens Erupt In Anger As KKR Shockingly Release Andre Russell Ahead...

'Inka Dimag Kharab Hai Kya?': Netizens Erupt In Anger As KKR Shockingly Release Andre Russell Ahead...

IPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Trades, Retentions, Releases And Auction Purse Remaining

IPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Trades, Retentions, Releases And Auction Purse Remaining