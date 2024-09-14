Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s Paralympians Make History But Their Struggle Is Heartbreaking

PIC: ANI

A total of 84 inspirational stories represented India at the recently concluded Paris Paralympics 2024. India’s Paralympians will look back at their campaign with pride. They ruled the stage and glittered with a record-smashing 29 medals. However, few things remain as a hot topic for discussion. Most of our paralympians crave for the limelight they deserve and also expect more financial support from Indian Sports Ministry as well as the government. They continue to do so.

While the state or the central government, announced cash rewards for medal winners — be it any medal — quickly during the contest, it took them three-four days after the tournament, to announce cash prizes for the Paralympian winners despite their high count of gold.

A minimum of 10 medals were expected from the Indian athletes in the Olympics held earlier this year. But our players disappointed the fans and the country with just a tally of six medals — one silver and five bronze. On this backdrop very few people expected glory from India's athletes at Paralympics, which began just two weeks after the Olympics.

However, Devendra Jazaria, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, had predicted in July that the country's para-athletes would win 25 medals at this year's Paralympic at Paris. India's athletes more than lived up to his words and recorded extraordinary performances. India collected seven Gold, nine Silver and 13 Bronze medals this year. They climbed to the 18th spot in the medals table for the first time. It was, surely, India's best ever performance in the 13 Paralympics the country has participated till now. In 2020, India had won 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The disparity in the treatment given to the Olympic participants and the Paralympic participants is huge. The Paralympics was not even telecast on TV in India. However, the fans enjoyed it on mobile through various apps. Aditi Swami, India's Archery blue-eyed girl thinks it is not about the government treating the two contests differently, but more to do with the media. “They are getting enough support. Government is pumping enough money. However, there is not enough hype about it in the media,” says Aditi.

Shooter and Paralympic medalist Mona Agarwal, disagrees. She thinks impetus at the grassroot level is essential. ''I had no support, or/and any scheme when I prepared. Khelo India, in my case, can help a lot. At least a monthly support of Rs 10,000 was needed. Enough to pay the salary of my escort'' she retireates.

Murlikant Petkar, who won India's first ever Paralympic Gold medal in 1972, expressed his concerns in an interview given to the FPJ in the month of July. ''Things are improving, but there is still a long way to go. Earlier, disabled athletes were often overlooked, but now there's more recognition and support. We need to continue this progress and ensure that every athlete, regardless of their abilities, gets the opportunity to shine. Life will throw challenges at you, but with courage and perseverance, you can overcome anything,'' he had shared during that interview.

India's first ever female paralympic medalist, Deepa Malik has very strong and candid opinion on the way Paralympians are treated and should be treated. “They don't demand your sympathy, whereas all they ask is equal treatment and enough opportunity to showcase their talent, she says. ''Our country is on its way to become a sporting nation. Government has been supporting our para-athletes, but it also needs the support from the people of India. Sporting leagues like ISL, IPL or Pro Kabaddi are getting popular because it brings money into the picture and also give players innumerable opportunities to shine. Our para-athletes wait for four or more years, most often, to participate in Asian or World Games or the Paralympics. Hence, starting a nationwide league of various sports, which are included in Olympics/Paralympics, can help para-athletes to grow,'' she advises.

The Paralympics success of 2024 is a part of a broader trend of India getting better in sports over the past two decades. The Paralympics, this year, had more categories compared to Olympics. Thus creating more opportunities to win medals. However, their struggle is heartbreaking. It is important to applaud the success of our unsung heroes. But it is imperative that we, as a nation, not only give them their dues, but also highlight their problems and help them override them. Who knows, with the right support and boost to the para-athletes, we might see India in the first three soon in the Paralympics.

What is TOPS?

Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) is a flagship program of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports that attempts to assist India's top athletes. It was launched in September 2014.

The Scheme aims to improve these athletes training so they can compete for medals in the Olympics or Paralympics.

50 of the 84 participants in the Paris Paralympics were supported through TOPS.