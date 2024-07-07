Wimbledon 2024: Rising Stars You Need To Watch

With the T20 World Cup now over, the focus has officially shifted to the most important grand slam tournament, Wimbledon. The month of July brings a fresh vibe in the air. Especially in London, where the season of strawberries reminds you that tennis's most celebrated tournament is underway.

Taking place at the iconic All England Club, Wimbledon is a tournament steeped in tennis history. This edition promises a thrilling display of skill, surprises, and the chance for competitors to etch their names in tennis. Wimbledon carries its own uniqueness in terms of grass surface and outfits. Atmosphere of Wimbledon makes fans go crazy and they wait for this tournament throughout the year. As fans gear up for the tournament, players eagerly prepare to vie for the coveted championship title. It will be the first time that none of the Williams sisters (Serena & Venus) will be participating in the tournament.

However, there is a real shift happening at the top. Youth movement that long seemed inevitable, but never actually arrived until now, is here this year. Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are the players whose names are on everyone's lips.

Alcaraz is the defending men's champion and owner of three Grand Slam titles at the age of 21 after his triumph at the French Open. Last year, Alcaraz got over the line against the mighty Novak Djokvic. Italy's Sinner, 22, is the top-seeded man at Wimbledon and won the Australian Open in January.

Swiatek, 23, is the top-seeded woman and just earned her fourth championship at Roland Garros and fifth major overall. Poland's Swiatek has never reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon. She has a chance to achieve glory this year. Gauff, the youngest of the bunch at 20, ranked a career-best No. 2, has reached the semifinals at the past three Slam tournaments and won her first such trophy at last year's U.S. Open.

People have, often, wondered when the men's game would evolve from the extended dominance of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic. This trio has won 66 grand slam titles between them.

Federer, now 42 and 20 time grand slam champion, played the last match of his career in 2021. Whereas, Nadal, who celebrated his 38th birthday last month, lost in the first round of the French Open. The King Of Clay has won 14 of his 22 major titles at Roland Garros. He even opted to miss Wimbledon to be able to focus on preparing for the Paris Olympics that begin end of the month. He has dealt with a string of injuries that includs a hip operation last year. Djokovic, the winner of men's-record 24 Grand Slam titles had to pull out of the French Open before the quarterfinals after tearing the meniscus in his right knee. Even though you can never write off Djokovic in any condition, he seems to be a little tired during the first two rounds of Wimbledon.

Alcaraz and Sinner are beginning to separate themselves from the rest with their game. “No one has ever played like Alcaraz. No chance. He has the best chance to retain the title," said Naksh Gohil, a die-hard 18-year-old tennis lover from Mumbai. Whereas, a female supporter of tennis, Rujuta Datar thinks Sinner and Swiatek have the best chance to shine at this year's Wimbledon. “Djokovic has always been my favorite. But this year, we have already witnessed champions from the younger generation and I want a new champion at Wimbledon as well. So I'm definitely rooting for Sinner and Swiatek,'' she shared.

As the tournament played in whites has kicked off and as its the royal touch keeps increasing over the years. Let's hope, the younger generation brings the old values to the sport and to Wimbledon along with their new energies and charm.

Stats Corner

Youngest Player to play at Wimbledon : Coco Gauff (15 years old) in 2019

Youngest Player to win Wimbledon (Men's) : Boris Baker (At the age of 17) in 1985

Youngest Player to win Wimbledon (Women's) : Martina Hingis (at the age of 16) in 1994