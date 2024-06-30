Decoding the DLS Method: How It’s Impacting The ICC T20 World Cup

With a few matches at the ICC T20 World Cup following the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method for the outcome of the match after being rained out for a while, the rule, the method and its repercussions are back in discussion. As more and more people follow cricket to keep themselves entertained, it is probably safe to say that people who have been newly introduced to the sport won’t find the rule, particularly, easy to follow. Even most seasoned cricket fans fail to completely comprehend the DLS method.

Thankfully, despite rain playing a spoilsport for some matches, DLS didn't hurt any team badly in the currently concluded tournament. Final was not played till the time this went to print.

But when you look back, DLS has caused heartbreak to many teams, especially in ICC tournament. South Africa has, particularly, been at the receiving end too often. Once, it was chasing 253. In the last 13 balls, 22 runs were required, but 10-15 minutes of rain changed the scenario completely. South Africa was forced to score remaining 22 runs in just one ball and unfortunately miss opportunity to reach final for the first time. It still remains a mystery for many how that calculations were done. From 1999 World Cup, ICC applied DLS method and in 2003 World Cup it again came to haunt South Africa, as they missed out on quarter finals.

How does the DLS works?

The DLS method addresses both overs and wickets remaining as a resource and revises the target based on the availability of the resources.

The DLS method decides the target or outcomes by calculating the runs scored by both teams if the resources available to both sides were equal.

In limited overs match, during first inning, DLS can only be use in reducing the number of overs according to time wasted due to rain. However, in second inning, it focuses on how many runs yet to be scored, wickets remaining, upcoming batsman and run-rate of the first inning.

To explain it in simple terms, TeamTWO’s par score = Team ONE’s score x (Team TWO’s resources/Team ONE’s resources). In international cricket, the resource values (which are not publicly available) are obtained from a computer programme.

While nobody has openly expressed their angst, except South Africa once, most are not in favour of the DLS. Indian domestic cricket already uses an alternative method.

Option of VJD method

The V Jayadevan system, also known as the VJD method, is a proposed method for calculating target scores in interrupted one-day and T20 matches. The method was devised by V. Jayadevan, an Indian engineer. The VJD method uses a mathematical formula to set target scores in rain-affected cricket matches. It considers the number of lost overs, the current score of the batting team, and the available resources for both teams. This method aims to provide a more accurate target than the DLS method, especially when the second team has fewer overs to chase.

“ICC must think about applying VJD method in international cricket. BCCI has already applied in all our domestic tournaments. It gives you clear picture compare to DLS. You can't explain DLS method very easily to someone, only few can understand it. However, it seems very unlikely that ICC will move to VJD,” says former cricketer, Lalchand Rajput.

Key difference

The VJD and DLS methods calculate target scores in interrupted cricket matches but differ in approach. The VJD method considers lost overs, the batting team’s current score, and available resources. In contrast, the DLS method uses a more complex formula, factoring in the batting team’s run rate, lost wickets, and remaining overs.

Who invented it?

England's statistician Frank Duckworth and Tony Lewis invented this formula in 1997 and it was first used for a match between England-Zimbabwe.

Later in 2014, Steven Stern made few changes in this method giving it the name — Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS). Tony died four years ago, whereas Duckworth passed away last week.