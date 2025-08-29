Rahul Mishra Unveils His Largest Flagship At Horniman Circle

7,500 sq. ft store is the designer’s largest | Pic: Rahul Mishra

To enter couturier Rahul Mishra’s world is to step into his imagination—where embroidery blooms across walls, birds take flight in metal, and every detail tells a couture story. His latest and most ambitious flagship store in Kala Ghoda’s City Ice Building brings his wonderland to life. Designed by architect and designer Rooshad Shroff, the boutique is a “living museum of couture,” where interiors, architecture, and garments tell a story of Indian craft.

Visitors are greeted with galleries of sketches, swatches, and botanical embroideries, pass through rooms devoted to botanical, avian, and entomological themes, and culminate in a soaring chamber where 200 handcrafted metal birds appear to take flight. Carved wooden marquetry, embroidered walls, semi-precious stone-studded insects, handwoven carpets, and bespoke lighting transform the space into an immersive couture experience.

For Mishra, the flagship has been envisioned as a space that goes beyond retail. “From the interiors to the way collections are displayed—everything celebrates artisanship. It offers a chance for visitors to experience the intricacies of handwork up close, and to connect with the artisans.”

Mishra’s designs have graced Paris Haute Couture Week and other global stages, yet his international vision remains rooted in Indian craft. Speaking about his signature artisanship, he shares, “Traditional textiles carry centuries of cultural memory, yet they adapt beautifully. By reinterpreting them in a contemporary context, we preserve their essence, while making them relevant worldwide.”

His approach to craft is both intuitive and deeply personal. Collections begin with a story, emotion, or memory, which then determines the techniques best suited to express it. “Our global aspirations and craft identity are two sides of the same story. Scaling craft isn’t about industrialisation,” he says. “It’s about empowering more hands through village-based clusters. We allow artisans to work in their own communities; this sustains authenticity, while also creating livelihoods that make the craft viable for the next generation.”

Mishra’s latest drop of couture bags is also an extension of his couture universe and craft-based identity in diverse styles—embroidered and embellished.

When asked what he hopes visitors feel as they step out of the new flagship, he says, “I hope visitors leave with a sense of wonder. The idea is for them to witness something timeless—a conversation between tradition and modernity, and a renewed appreciation for Indian craftsmanship.”