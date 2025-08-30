How Astavidha Pariksha Helps In Disease Treatment

As mentioned earlier, Ayurveda depends on various methods to examine the patient, symptoms, draw a conclusion and provide the necessary treatment. The eight types of examinations to know the bodily constitution or prakriti and disease curability are called Astavidha Pariksha, or the eight Ayurvedic methods of disease examination.

These are Nādī Parīkshā (Pulse Examination), Mūtra Parīkshā (Urine Examination), Mala Parīkshā (Fecal Examination), Netra Parīkshā (Ophthalmic Examination), Jihvā Parīkshā (Tongue Examination), Svara Parīkshā (Voice Examination), Sparśa Parīkshā (Tactile Examination) and Ākŗti Parīkshā (General Appearance and Nature Examination).

Let us find the last four Ayurvedic methods of disease examination.

Jihvā Parīkshā (Tongue Examination)

The tongue is a sensory organ of taste and speech. Thus, its observation is essential in examination to aid the physician in understanding the patient's condition. For example, a cold, numb, dry and with crevices tongue means a predominant Vāta Dosha.

The Pitta Dosha majority means it is red or blue in colour, with sensation and prickliness. Kapha vitiation is characterised by a tongue that is white, wet, cool, slimy, heavy, and thickly coated. Aggravation of Samnipātika Dosha means the tongue is black, dry, rough, bitter, with cracks, burning and prickliness.

The tongue coating means toxins in the stomach and in the small or large intestine. A coated posterior par means toxins in the large intestines. The coated middle part means toxins are absorbed in the stomach and small intestine. Thus, tongue examination helps determine the severity of the condition and the curability of the disease.

Svara Parīkshā (Voice Examination)

A rough and hoarse voice indicates Vāta Dosha predominance. A clear and loud voice talks about Pitta Dosha. A heavy and hoarse voice means a dominant Kapha Dosha.

Sparśa Parīkshā (Tactile Examination)

When the skin is Vāta aggravated, it becomes coarse, rough and dry. It has a below normal temperature, thus giving a cooling sensation. Skin influenced by Pitta has a high temperature. Kapha Dosha becomes predominant when the skin becomes oily, cold and moist.

Ākŗti Parīkshā (General Appearance and Nature Examination)

A physician understands the nature of disease with the above-mentioned points and other pointers.

Vāta Aggravated Person: The skin and hair appearance is rough and dry, with cracked skin and split ends in hair. They have an unamicable nature, a lack of patience, memory and intellect, are very talkative and have a liking for cold things.

Pitta aggravated Person: Their skin is yellowish and hot with copper coloured resemblance of their palms, feet, soles and face. They have less golden coloured body hair. They are short-tempered and egoistical by nature.

Kapha aggravated Person: Their skin looks white and has well-formed joints, bones and muscles. The nature of such people is not much impacted by hunger, thirst, grief and pain.



Apart from the eight examinations, some physicians also diagnose disease with the mouth and nail examination, which are Asya (Mukh) Parīkshā (Oral Cavity (Mouth) Examination) and Nakh Parīkshā (Nail Examination).

Ayurveda works from the inside for complete well-being. Astavidha Pariksha, or the eight Ayurvedic methods of disease examination, work to know the bodily constitution and disease curability. Of course, Patanjali offers Ayurvedic products that work on the same belief for health.