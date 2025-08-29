Coralie Charriol Steers Swiss Luxury With A Bold Feminine Edge

Coralie Charriol, CEO & Creative Director, Charriol |

In the high-precision world of Swiss horology, few women lead from the front. Even fewer do so with the multifaceted flair of Coralie Charriol, Executive Chairwoman, CEO, and Creative Director of Maison Charriol, a Swiss independent watch and jewellery brand founded in 1983. Daughter of the brand’s founder Philippe Charriol, Coralie is now redefining what it means to blend creativity, leadership, and legacy in the lifestyle space. Speaking about the brand universe, she says, “Charriol was founded by my father after spending 15 years at Cartier, and he built it entirely on his own. The brand reflected his personality and lifestyle—he was a true bon vivant, and he infused that same energy into me.” After two decades as Creative Director, Coralie stepped into the leadership role in 2020. From the brand’s Geneva headquarters, she is steering the family-owned Maison into a bold new chapter—one that honours tradition, while staying distinctly future-forward.

Charriol’s St-Tropez Collection |

From Geneva to India

India became Charriol’s newest market in 2024 with watches launched in partnership with Helios Luxe, India’s largest premium watch retailer from Titan Company Ltd, across a select stores in India. The debut, Coralie notes, has been promising, as Indian consumers are increasingly seeking heritage brands with modern sensibilities. Charriol’s unique design DNA resonates with women looking for accessible luxury. When asked about the brand’s jewellery debut in India, she tells, “Jewellery is core to our DNA. The plan is to first build a solid foundation with watches here and follow up with jewellery soon. I hope every Indian woman falls in love with our cable bangles and adds them to their beautiful wrist stack!”

Legacy of living different

Charriol’s ethos, “Live Different” is more than a slogan; it’s a philosophy. Originating from Philippe Charriol’s original motto L’art de vivre la différence, the brand celebrates non-conformity, artistry, and elegance with a rebellious streak. At its heart lies the brand’s most recognisable motif: the twisted stainless-steel cable, crafted in La Chaux-de-Fonds in Swizterland, through a meticulous 27-step artisanal process. This tactile, iconic design defines both Charriol’s watches and jewellery collections—and is largely made by women artisans.

For the independent woman

Though Charriol creates for both men and women, nearly 80 percent of its clientele is female. “I’m speaking directly to the independent woman,” Coralie notes, “The one who chooses her own luxury.” Her collections are designed to transition effortlessly from boardroom to beach.

A curated watch portfolio

Post-pandemic, Charriol underwent a strategic reset, streamlining its portfolio into three core collections. The St-Tropez, launched in the 1980s by founder Philippe Charriol and now accounting for 80 percent of sales, remains the Maison’s flagship. Feminine and bangle-inspired, it combines cable elements, diamonds, and mother-of-pearl in a tribute to the French Riviera elegance. The Navigator, introduced two years ago, brings a unisex, sporty spirit with quartz and automatic GMT options, water resistance, and a diver-style aesthetic—also Coralie’s personal surf watch. The newest line, the Mariner, draws inspiration from nautical chain motifs and is aimed primarily at women, creating a seamless bridge between Charriol’s jewellery heritage and horological innovation. Together, the three collections form part of a broader lifestyle universe that Coralie envisions as a journey from cable bracelets to statement timepieces.

Global presence

With 50 mono-brand boutiques globally, Charriol maintains a strong presence in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and parts of Europe. Proudly wearing her family’s jewellery and a cable watch on her wrist, Coralie’s leadership extends far beyond design. Her support for ocean conservation and women’s empowerment reflects her personal commitment to “living different” in every arena.