 28th FMSCI JK Tyre National Racing Championship 2025: Dhruvh Goswami Reduces Gap To Just One Point In LGB Formula 4 Title Fight
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports28th FMSCI JK Tyre National Racing Championship 2025: Dhruvh Goswami Reduces Gap To Just One Point In LGB Formula 4 Title Fight

28th FMSCI JK Tyre National Racing Championship 2025: Dhruvh Goswami Reduces Gap To Just One Point In LGB Formula 4 Title Fight

Goswami (MSport) turned in an impressive win in the opening race and followed it up with a second-place finish in the second

Irfan HajiUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
article-image

On the opening day of the third and final round of the 28th FMSCI JK Tyre National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway on Saturday, Dhruvh Goswami (MSport) turned in an impressive win in the opening race and followed it up with a second-place finish in the second to reduce the gap to just one point behind championship leader Diljith TS (Dark Don Racing) in the LGB Formula 4 category, the blue riband event of the competition.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s final two races in India’s longest-running single-seater championship, Bengaluru’s Goswami, an 18-year-old class 12 student of St Joseph’s, who is gunning for his maiden National title after winning the Rookie event last year, said, “Just looking to go toe-to-toe with Diljith. This championship almost always comes down to the last race.”

In the opening race of the fourth round of the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship, part of the Indian Racing Festival, French driver Sachel Rotge of Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru enjoyed a commanding victory, capitalising on a late mistake from leader Shane Chandaria of Chennai Turbo Riders. Reflecting on the win, Rotge said “I had to stay focused… it’s not over with two more races tomorrow". In addition, Kolkata Royal Tigers' Ghazi Motlekar delivered an impressive drive, climbing from fourth on the grid to finish second.

Anish Shetty sealed the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, presented by JK Tyre, in the Professional Category with a round to spare as he won the opening race of the weekend after starting second on the grid. “I had a good start and didn’t leave anything to chance,” said the Bengaluru rider after securing his second title in this category.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Road Accident: Brake Failure Causes Dumper To Crush 7–8 Vehicles In Bhiwandi's Shantinagar; No Causalities Reported
Mumbai Road Accident: Brake Failure Causes Dumper To Crush 7–8 Vehicles In Bhiwandi's Shantinagar; No Causalities Reported
'Pure Bullying, Highly Unacceptable': Akon's Pants Pulled Down By Fans During Bengaluru Concert, Netizens Call It 'Harassment' – VIDEO
'Pure Bullying, Highly Unacceptable': Akon's Pants Pulled Down By Fans During Bengaluru Concert, Netizens Call It 'Harassment' – VIDEO
Mumbai News: Instagram Reel Creator Held For Cheating Women; ₹37 Lakh Jewellery, BMW Seized In Dombivli
Mumbai News: Instagram Reel Creator Held For Cheating Women; ₹37 Lakh Jewellery, BMW Seized In Dombivli
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Read Also
28th JK Tyre FMSCI Racing: National Championship 2025 Set For A Thrilling Grand Finale At Kari Motor...
article-image

The GT-R650s race was spiced up by the presence of American racing legend and three-time MotoGP World Champion Freddie Spencer.

Jai Prashanth Venkat of Coimbatore is just one point away from securing the JK Tyre Levitas Cup, India’s newest single-make racing series that debuted this season, as he finished second in the day’s opening race and won the second.

“I’d say things fell together nicely for me,” said Venkat, a former IJTC Touring Car champion. The championship concludes with two races on Sunday to determine its inaugural champion.

Bhuvan Bonu (MSport) won both the races in the JK Tyre Novice Cup, India’s entry-level single-seater series, on Saturday which puts him in contention to finish among the leaders in the championship standings with one race remaining.

The Novice Cup is a crucial platform for India’s emerging racers to showcase their skills and gain competitive experience.

Read Also
JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship: Chennai duo bring JKNRC to life
article-image

Provisional Results:

Levitas Cup Race 1 - Gentlemen

1. Sidharth Balasundaram- 14:32.727

2. Jai Prashanth Venkat-14:53.680

3. Vinod S- 14:59.745

Levitas Cup Race 1 - Rookies

1. Balaji Raju- 14:47.508

2. Tejas GS- 14:52.727

3. Ashwin Pulagiri- 14:53.510

Levitas Cup Race 2 - Gentlemen

1. Jai Prashanth Venkat- 14:30.848

2. Sidharth Balasundaram- 14:31.491

3. Nitin A R- 14:46.828

Levitas Cup Race 2 - Rookies

1. Akshay Muralidharan- 14:32.046

2. Balaji Raju- 14:34.511

3. Tejas GS- 14:46.225

Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup - Amateurs

1. Johring Warisa - 14:23.996

2. Bryan Nicholas - 14:28.317

3. Saran Kumar - 14:38.833

Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup - Professionals

1. Anish Shetty - 14:02.338

2. Navaneeth Kumar - 14:02.667

3. Kayan Patel- 14:05.996

Novice Cup Race 1

1. Bhuvan Bonu (MSport)- 13:57.813

2. Lokithlingeash Ravi (DTS Racing)- 13:59.863

3. Abhijit Vadavalli (Momentum Motorsports)- 14:00.429

Novice Cup Race 2

1. Bhuvam Bonu (MSport)- 14:07.700

2. Avi Malavalli (MSport)- 14:09.755

3. Ojas Surve (Momentum Motorsports)- 14:12.130

LGB F4 Race 1

1. Dhruvh Goswami (MSport)- 19:58.578

2. Ruhaan Alva (MSport)- 19:59.261

3. Diljith T S (Dark Don Racing)- 20:00.012

LGB F4 Race 2

1. Mehul Agarwal (Dark Don Racing)- 24:20.393

2. Dhruvh Goswami (MSport)- 24:20.551

3. Ruhaan Alva (MSport)- 24:20.812

Formula 4 Indian Racing Championship Race 1

1. Sachel Rotgé (Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru)- 26:50.931

2. Ghazi Motlekar (Kolkata Royal Tigers)- 26:56.598

3. Shaan Chandaria (Chennai Turbo Riders)- 26:57.794

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

28th FMSCI JK Tyre National Racing Championship 2025: Dhruvh Goswami Reduces Gap To Just One Point...

28th FMSCI JK Tyre National Racing Championship 2025: Dhruvh Goswami Reduces Gap To Just One Point...

Thala Is Staying! CSK Drop Special Video Celebrating MS Dhoni's Retention Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini...

Thala Is Staying! CSK Drop Special Video Celebrating MS Dhoni's Retention Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini...

Para Swimming: Himanshu Nandal – The Athlete Who Sees Beyond Sight

Para Swimming: Himanshu Nandal – The Athlete Who Sees Beyond Sight

Police Shield Cricket 2025: Atharva Ankolekar And Gaurav Jathar Tons Put New Hindu In Command

Police Shield Cricket 2025: Atharva Ankolekar And Gaurav Jathar Tons Put New Hindu In Command

Shubman Gill Neck Injury Update: Team India Faces Major Concern As Skipper's Condition Casts Doubt...

Shubman Gill Neck Injury Update: Team India Faces Major Concern As Skipper's Condition Casts Doubt...