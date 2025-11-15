Fact Check: Did RCB Troll Sanju Samson & Ravindra Jadeja Trade Deal Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction?

Image: RCB/X

Amid widespread discussion of the confirmed IPL trade sending Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson, a misleading post circulated claiming that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had commented “Loyalty matters!!” under Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) official X account. The post sparked speculation that RCB was trolling the deal.

Upon verification, it was confirmed that the account responsible for the post was unauthorized and not affiliated with RCB. The official RCB X account has made no such statements, and the franchise has not engaged in any trolling or commentary related to the trade. The misleading post appears to have been created to capitalize on the excitement surrounding the IPL mini auction.

Both CSK and RR have officially confirmed the trade, and there is no involvement from RCB in the transaction. Fans are strongly advised to rely on verified team handles and reputable sports news outlets for accurate information, particularly during high-traffic periods such as the auction season.

In conclusion, RCB did not troll the trade. The viral “Loyalty matters!!” post originated from a fake account, and the Jadeja-Curran-Samson swap remains a legitimate and confirmed transaction between CSK and RR.

Thala Is Staying! CSK Drop Special Video Celebrating MS Dhoni's Retention Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction; WATCH

Chennai Super Kings stirred emotions across the cricketing world by sharing a heartfelt video to announce that iconic wicket-keeper-batsman MS Dhoni has been retained for the IPL 2026 season. The decision, revealed ahead of the upcoming mini-auction, confirms that the five-time IPL champion will continue to wear the yellow jersey for yet another year.

The announcement video featured a blend of nostalgic and inspiring moments. The montage highlighted not only his illustrious journey with the franchise but also his continuing influence in shaping the team’s culture and direction.

Alongside Dhoni’s retention, CSK shared insights into their broader approach for the 2026 season. With a remaining purse of around ₹43.4 crore, the franchise appears ready to strategically balance experienced names with fresh talent as they look to improve after a challenging 2025 campaign.

For fans, Dhoni’s presence continues to represent leadership, stability, and identity, even though he no longer serves as CSK’s captain. His role within the squad still carries immense value, and his association with the franchise remains a binding force for the yellow army.

As preparations for IPL 2026 intensify, CSK’s message is unmistakable: the legend remains, and the journey continues with renewed purpose.