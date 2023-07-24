Ashes 2023: England Announce Unchanged 14-Man Squad For Final Test

England cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

England have remained unchanged for the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval, starting on Thursday (July 27th) at the Kennington Oval. The 14-man squad will hope to square the series 2-2 after weather conditions at Old Trafford in Manchester robbed them of a decider at the Kennington Oval.

With England needing five wickets to win on day 5 and Australia trailing by 61 more runs, no play could be possible due to persistent rains. However, the visitors took a massive stride to retain the urn on day 4, thanks to a 103-run stand between Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh. Labuschagne, who was the only Aussie batter to fall on day four, scored his first Test hundred on English soil, but regretted not batting his side through to Tea after which the players did not return.

Zak Crawley's 189 earns him the Player of the Match award:

Nevertheless, England had dominated the contest from the get go, reducing Australia to 299-8 after winning the toss. Ben Stokes and co. returned the next day to bowl the tourists out for 317 before launching a stunning assault with the bat. Zak Crawley smashed his second hundred at home as England scored over 5 and a half runs per over.

The day ended with England leading by 67 runs as Ben Stokes and Harry Brook were still in the crease. Although Australia picked wickets on day 4, England's lead kept swelling, and Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten 99 stretched it to 275. The hosts had also picked up 4 Aussie wickets, but the weather conditions denied them a near-certain victory.

Should Australia win the rubber 3-1, Pat Cummins will become the first Aussie captain since Steve Waugh in 2001 to win an away Ashes series.

England's squad for the 5th Ashes Test:

Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

