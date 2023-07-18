Under-Fire Aussie Opener David Warner Shares Cryptic Post Ahead Of 4th Ashes Test

David Warner. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Australian opener David Warner posted a cryptic post ahead of a pivotal 4th Ashes Test, starting on July 19th at Old Trafford in Manchester. The left-handed batter took to his official Instagram handle and shared a quote as he prepares to bounce back from his twin failures at Headingley.

Read Also Ashes 2023: James Anderson Replaces Ollie Robinson As England Make One Change For 4th Test

The post in Warner's quote read as, 'When my circle got smaller, my vision got clearer. There's strength in loyalty, not numbers'. It is perhaps the first time that the 36-year-old has shared a cryptic post on social media. The New South Wales-born cricketer will be keen to get a big score and extend his Test career into next summer when he plans to call it a day.

Pat Cummins throws weight behind David Warner ahead of the Old Trafford Test:

During a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Aussie captain Pat Cummins observed that Warner was magnificent at Lord's and has been putting in the hard yards. The right-arm speedster hinted that Warner will retain his spot at Lord's.

"I think [Warner] has been going really well. I thought at Lord's, he was really impressive. Last week, like many of us, he probably didn't contribute as much as he would have liked with the bat. He's been out there over the last couple of days putting in a lot of work, but I think this tour he has shown a lot of good signs and hasn't quite kicked on to make that big score. Some of those innings he's played under really tough circumstances has made it easy for [Steven] Smith to come in and score runs, or the like. We'll chat about it [opening combinations] but I imagine it will stay the same."

Australia hold a 2-1 lead in the series, having lost at Headingley.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)