Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho All Set To Join Chelsea After Both Clubs Agree Fees: Report

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho is all set to leave the club for Chelsea in a deal worth £40m with 10% sell-on clause agreed. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Argentina player will be in London on Friday for medical tests and contract signing as new Chelsea player. Garnacho will link up with Enzo Fernandes once the deal is completed.

Garnacho would be the second United winger in as many campaigns to join Chelsea after Jadon Sancho moved to Stamford Bridge on loan last season. His departure will help United comply with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules, as he counts as a homegrown player following his arrival from Atletico Madrid’s academy in 2020.

Garnacho set for Chelsea move

The winger last featured during the Europa League final loss to Tottenham and was left out of the club’s US tour alongside fellow exiled players like Jadon Sancho and Antony, who trained separately from Amorim’s main squad. For Chelsea, bringing Garnacho in the team will only add more depth to their attack. Chelsea has spent over £500 million to build their attack.

Chelsea's transfer window

Besides bringing in new players, Chelsea has also been active on the sales front. The imminent departure of Christopher Nkunku to AC Milan for an initial £32 million will bring Chelsea’s summer sales to at least £263.2 million, which is a new Premier League record. Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson is also in discussions over a loan-to-buy switch to Bayern Munich. ­Aston Villa, Napoli, ­Juventus and Newcastle are th eotehr teams who were keeping the track on the 24-year-old striker.

Noni Madueke's move to Arsenal is the club's most expensive sale so far, with the 23-year-old's initial £48.5m fee accounting for 17.6% of Chelsea's 2025 summer income.