National Sports Day 2025: Sporting Fraternity Shares Messages On The Birth Anniversary Of Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand

Image: IANS/X

India celebrates National Sports Day on August 29, which marks the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Known as the "Hockey Wizard of India," Dhyan Chand led the country to three consecutive Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936. In 2012, his birthday was officially declared National Sports Day to honour his contributions. Here's how the nation celebrates Major Dhyanchand's birthday

Sporting Fraternity Shares Messages on National Sports Day 2025

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About National Sports Day

National Sports Day was first celebrated in 2012, with the significance behind observing the day being to promote sports in the country and acknowledge the efforts of Indian athletes. The Government of India uses this day as a platform to launch various sports schemes, such as the Khelo India movement, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

'India’s sporting landscape... ': PM Modi's message on National Sports Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of National Sports Day, celebrated annually on August 29 to honour the legendary hockey icon Major Dhyan Chand.

Reflecting on India’s evolving sporting landscape, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the Government’s dedication to fostering a culture of sports and fitness, strengthening institutional support for athletes, and expanding access to modern training and competition venues across the country.

In a message posted on X today, the Prime Minister said, “Greetings on National Sports Day! On this special occasion, we pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand Ji, whose excellence continues to inspire generations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the last decade, India’s sporting landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation. From grassroots programmes that nurture young talent to creating world-class facilities, we are seeing a vibrant sports ecosystem in our nation. Our government remains committed to supporting athletes, building infrastructure and making India a global hub for sporting excellence.”