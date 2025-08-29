Tom Brady Shocks IShowSpeed With Rare Cristiano Ronaldo Rookie Card During Meetup At His Residence; Video

Image: X

Tom Brady may have stepped off the football field, but the NFL legend still knows how to create unforgettable moments. In a recent episode of Speed Does America the viral livestream tour by internet sensation IShowSpeed the legendary quarterback left Speed absolutely stunned with a special surprise.

Knowing Speed's well-documented obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, Brady reached into his personal collection and pulled out a 2002 Cristiano Ronaldo rookie card, provided by Card Vault by Tom Brady. Speed’s reaction? Nothing short of internet gold. “WHAT!? WHAAAAAAT?!” he screamed, unable to process the surreal moment.

Speed is undoubtly one of the biggets Cristiano Ronaldo fan. Couple of years back during an exclusive interview with soccer legend Rio Ferdinand’s HIVE YouTube channel, Speed explained how it was a love at first sight with Cristiano Ronaldo. He was amazed by the presence of the former Real Madrid star.

He had said,“I don’t care what you are, man, woman, [or] animal? When you look at him, you get the sense of presence, like the way he takes his freekick, the stance. I kinda fell in love at the first sight.”

As part of his 35-day cross-country livestream adventure, Speed rolled up to Brady’s Miami mansion in signature over-the-top style: by boat, and dressed head-to-toe in a Revolutionary War outfit. Brady, known for his competitive fire and now his post-retirement charm, welcomed the 19-year-old streamer into his home

TB12’s Gym Challenge

The chaos didn’t stop there. Brady then led Speed into his famous home gym a place where countless hours of championship work have been logged and issued a spontaneous challenge: bench 225 pounds. With zero warm-up, Speed gave it a go. He managed one solid rep before Brady stepped in to assist with the second.