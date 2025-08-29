Viral! Harbhajan Singh & S Sreesanth's 'Slapgate' Video From IPL 2008 Released By Lalit Modi After 18 Years

The video of Harbhajan Singh–Sreesanth 'Slapgate' resurfaced 18 years after what was termed as one of the most infamous incidents in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The unseen video of the 2008 incident was released by former IPL chairman Lalit Modi on Michael Clarke’s Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

The incident took place during a match between Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Mumbai Indians in Mohali. Following Punjab’s win, players from both teams were seen shaking hands and leaving the field when Mumbai’s stand-in captain Harbhajan Singh allegedly slapped Sreesanth.

The fast bowler was later caught on live television crying uncontrollably as teammates tried to console him. While the exact cause of the altercation was never officially disclosed, it was widely speculated that comments made by Sreesanth during the match may have provoked Harbhajan.

Speaking to Michael Clrke, Modai said, “It happened. Absolutely. And I’ll tell you what happened. One of my security cameras was on because I was walking onto the field, and it caught the moment. As players were exchanging handshakes, Bhajji just looked at Sreesanth, said something, and gave him a backhander. That’s what the footage shows.”

Modi further revealed, “I haven’t put it out for so long. But yes, it happened,” stating that the video has been in his possession for 18 years and was recorded by a security camera at the stadium, not by the official broadcast feed.

What happened after the 'Slapgate' Scandal?

Harbhajan was suspended for the remainder of the IPL season and received an 11-match ban. The BCCI’s disciplinary committee found him guilty of misconduct, resulting in the forfeiture of his match fees. Though Harbhajan later apologized and the two players eventually made peace.Both Harbhajan and Sreesanth have since retired from professional cricket and moved into careers in commentary and punditry but the release of the video have once again brought this controversial chapter of IPL history back into the headlines