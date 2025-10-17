Howdy! Ferrari Driver Lewis Hamilton Shares Cowboy Look Ahead Of United States Grand Prix; Video

Image: Lewis Hamilton/Instagram

Ferrari F1 driver Lewis Hamilton gave fans a glimpse of his playful side ahead of the United States Grand Prix, sharing a striking photo of himself in full cowboy attire. The seven-time world champion looked at ease atop a horse, embracing a new experience despite previously being restricted by allergies.

“First time on a horse, definitely not the last,” Hamilton captioned the post. He explained that allergies had previously prevented him from riding, making this moment particularly special. “This @plus44world drop is my favorite we’ve ever done, so definitely wanted to do it justice,” he added, highlighting his excitement for the collaboration.

Hamilton also expressed gratitude to Bridges Ranch in Austin, Texas, where the photo was taken. “Thank you to Bridges Ranch for the great vibes, amazing nature, and for Jack the horse,” he wrote, giving a shout-out to the horse that helped make the experience memorable.

The image quickly went viral among fans, many of whom were delighted to see the racing star enjoying a distinctly non-racing adventure. With the United States Grand Prix approaching, Hamilton’s cowboy-themed moment provides a lighthearted and humanizing glimpse into his life off the track.

'It Feels Good To…': Lewis Hamilton Reflects On Loss Of Roscoe & Ferrari's Challenges After Singapore Grand Prix

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton opened up in a heartfelt Instagram post following an emotionally turbulent week that saw him bid farewell to his beloved dog Roscoe. The seven-time world champion, who finished eighth in the Singapore Grand Prix, used the post to reflect not just on his personal loss but also on his ongoing journey with Ferrari on and off the track.

“After a tough week, it feels good to be home,” Hamilton began, speaking about the pain of losing Roscoe, his longtime companion who had been a familiar presence in the paddock for years. “The support and love I have felt since losing Roscoe has been a powerful reminder that, even when things sometimes seem dark, there is so much good in the world. You just have to look for it.”

Hamilton’s emotional tribute came after a challenging weekend in Singapore, where despite a strong strategy, a brake issue hampered his performance. Reflecting on the race, Hamilton chose to focus on the positives, particularly the resilience of his team. “The media headlines only tell one story — one where we don’t get things quite right, or things don’t go our way. But what I have been focussed on… is the other story. The one about how this team responds when things go wrong. How we get back up, and we go again.”

In his message, Hamilton praised the team’s strategy during the race and their persistent work ethic, despite the setback. “We got the strategy right, but the brake issue set us back just when momentum was building. So now we get back in the factory, learn from this last race, and plan for the next one.”