Scary Scenes! Vishmi Gunaratne Down In Agony After Being Hit On Knee During SL W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

A worrying moment unfolded during the ongoing match when Sri Lankan batter Vishmi Gunaratne suffered a painful injury while running between the wickets. Gunaratne, who had been batting positively, skipped down the pitch and drove a slightly full ball to mid-on, attempting a sharp single. However, in a misfortune twist, there was no direct-hit attempt, and the ball struck her left knee, missing the pad entirely.

The impact left Gunaratne in visible agony. The physio rushed onto the field to assess her condition, but she was barely able to move. Concerned teammates and officials quickly helped her as the situation intensified. Gunaratne was eventually carried off the field on a stretcher, leaving fans and teammates anxious about her wellbeing.

This setback is particularly disheartening given Gunaratne’s positive approach at the crease, and her injury interrupts what had been an aggressive and promising innings. Social media and fans watching live expressed immediate concern, hoping for a speedy recovery.

The team’s medical staff is expected to provide a detailed update on the severity of the injury soon. For now, the focus remains on Vishmi Gunaratne’s health and her swift return to the game.

Vishmi Gunaratne's Juggling Catch Sends Pratika Rawal Back To Pavilion During IND W Vs SL W Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

Sri Lanka’s seasoned spinner Inoka Ranaweera delivered a crucial breakthrough during the Women’s World Cup 2025 clash against India, removing Pratika Rawal with a well-crafted delivery. This dismissal broke a steady 67-run partnership and shifted the momentum briefly in Sri Lanka’s favour.

Bowling from around the wicket, Ranaweera darted in a ball on a good length. Rawal, showing intent, skipped down the pitch looking to play it aggressively across the line. However, she didn’t quite get the elevation she needed and ended up hitting it flat and hard towards deep mid-wicket.

Vishmi Gunaratne, stationed at the boundary, had to react quickly. The ball struck her palm hard as she lunged to her left. Initially, it seemed like the opportunity had gone begging as the ball popped out, and Vishmi even lost her footing. But in a dramatic moment of recovery, she got her hands back in front and held onto the catch while slipping, a moment of determination and skill that highlighted Sri Lanka’s sharp fielding.

This dismissal marked the third time in four innings that Inoka Ranaweera has dismissed Rawal. The psychological edge Ranaweera holds over the Indian batter was evident once again. Rawal walked back after a well-fought 37 off 59 balls, having built a vital partnership that had steadied India’s innings.

The wicket proved pivotal, not just for breaking a partnership, but also for giving Sri Lanka a chance to regain control in a closely fought contest. Ranaweera’s experience and accuracy continue to be a weapon for her side, especially in high-pressure tournament games like this one.