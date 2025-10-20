 Sportvot x FPJ: Kurlai Krida Mandal Clinch Thrilling 32-31 Win Over Ameya Classic Virar To Lift Palghar Jilha Kabaddi Association Aayojit Kabaddi Spardha 2025
The Palghar Jilha Kabaddi Association Aayojit Kabaddi Spardha 2025 was held at St. Mary High School, Dahanu, from 18th to 19th October 2025. The event brought together some of the finest kabaddi teams from across the region, showcasing skill, strategy, and sportsmanship in a thrilling two-day competition.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 09:38 PM IST
The Palghar Jilha Kabaddi Association Aayojit Kabaddi Spardha 2025 was held at St. Mary High School, Dahanu, from 18th to 19th October 2025. The event brought together some of the finest kabaddi teams from across the region, showcasing skill, strategy, and sportsmanship in a thrilling two-day competition. The tournament aimed to promote local kabaddi talent and provide a strong platform for players to demonstrate their abilities at a district level, making it a true celebration of ground-level sportsmanship.

The grand finale witnessed a nail-biting contest between Kurlai Krida Mandal and Ameya Classic Virar, with Kurlai Krida Mandal emerging victorious by a narrow margin of 32–31. Both teams displayed exceptional energy, tactical brilliance, and defensive discipline, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats until the very last raid. The match was a perfect example of determination and competitive spirit, highlighting the rising standard of kabaddi talent in the Palghar district. Among the standout performers, Samved Patil from Kurlai Krida Mandal shone brightly with his all-round performance and was deservedly named the Player of the Day, playing a crucial role in his team’s victory.

The entire event was broadcast live by SportVot on their YouTube channel and mobile app, allowing fans from across the country to experience the excitement of the matches. SportVot did an excellent job in ensuring high-quality coverage and smooth execution throughout the tournament. By bringing such local tournaments to a wider audience, SportVot continues to play a crucial role in promoting grassroots sports in India, giving young and talented athletes the recognition they truly deserve.

