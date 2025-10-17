 Young Rising Stars Shine Bright At Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter-School Tennis Tournament
Young Rising Stars Shine Bright At Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter-School Tennis Tournament

The Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter-School Tennis Tournament 2025–2026, held at Bombay Gymkhana, concluded with impressive performances across age groups.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 07:54 PM IST
article-image

The Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter-School Tennis Tournament 2025–2026, held at Bombay Gymkhana, concluded with impressive performances across age groups. 

In the Girls Under-10 category, Gyanvi Shivnath of Bombay Scottish School (Mahim) claimed the Shri Satchidanand Agaskar and Smt. Sima Agaskar Memorial Trophy, with Airene Sheikh from Podar International IB & Cambridge (Santacruz) finishing as runner-up. Nandita Dabholkar from B.D. Somani International (Cuffe Parade) secured third place.

The Girls Under-12 title was clinched by Vrrisa Chhatwani of Cresmonde World School (Andheri). Prisha Linga from Jamnabai Narsee School (Vile Parle) took the runner-up spot, while Maya Rasquinha of Bombay Scottish (Mahim) placed third.

In the Girls Under-14 final, Chahat Thakur from Hansraj Morarji Public School (ICSE, Andheri) emerged victorious. She was followed by Devika Pinge of Bombay Scottish (Mahim) and Leah Kothari of The Cathedral & John Connon School (Fort) in second and third place, respectively.

The Girls Under-16 crown went to Ose Ahuja from Bombay Scottish (Mahim). Samika Khanna of Dhirubhai Ambani International (BKC) finished second, with Rheea Goyal of Hill Spring International (Tardeo) taking third.

In the Boys Under-10 (Midgets) division, Aaravamudan A. of G.D. Somani Memorial School (Cuffe Parade) bagged the title, while Aarav Panikkar (Oberoi International, Goregaon) and Kabir Ludhani (Aditya Birla World Academy, Tardeo) placed second and third respectively.

Aadvik Khanna of Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (BKC) was crowned champion in the Boys Under-12 category. His schoolmate Aarush Khanna took the runner-up position, with Ayden Sheikh of Podar International (Santacruz) finishing third.

In the Boys Under-14, Vidyut Sunder continued Nita Ambani School’s dominance by securing the title, with Aarav Shah (The Bombay International School, Babulnath) and Kavir Dharia (B.D. Somani, Cuffe Parade) completing the podium.

The Under-16 Boys final saw Aadiraj Bramhanathkar from Parle Tilak Vidyalaya (Vile Parle) take top honours. Arryan Gupta (Hill Spring International, Tardeo) was runner-up, and Vivaan Madhani (Campion School, Cooperage) came third.

In the Team Championships, Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (BKC) won the Boys Team Trophy, while Dhirubhai Ambani International School (BKC) were crowned Girls Team Champions. Bombay Scottish (Mahim) and Jamnabai Narsee (Vile Parle) finished as runners-up in the boys and girls categories, respectively.

