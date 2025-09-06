Hammer Time! Lewis Hamilton Arrives On Ducati Bearing Italian Flag Colours For F1 Italian GP Qualifying At Monza; Video 

Image: Formula 1/X

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton turned heads at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza and not just for his racing skills. The Ferrari star made a stylish and symbolic entrance to the qualifying session, arriving on a Ducati motorcycle featuring a windshield adorned with the colors of the Italian flag.

The move was not only a nod to Hamilton’s future with Ferrari, but also a tribute to Italy’s deep motorsport heritage. Ducati, like Ferrari, is a legendary Italian brand, and Hamilton’s choice to arrive on the iconic red bike instantly caught the attention of fans, media, and paddock insiders alike.

Dressed casually in his usual fashionable flair, Hamilton looked relaxed and confident as he rode into the paddock. The green, white, and red colors on the Ducati’s windshield added a patriotic touch, further electrifying the passionate home crowd at Monza. For many, it felt like a symbolic merging of two Italian racing giants, Ferrari and Ducati, through one of the sport's most iconic figures.

With qualifying underway and the Tifosi roaring in support, Hamilton’s stylish arrival only adds to the buzz surrounding this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

'They Don't Look At Mirrors': Fernando Alonso Fumes After George Russell's Late Pit Entry Nearly Causes Collision During Dutch GP; Video

The Dutch Grand Prix practice session at Circuit Zandvoort witnessed a tense moment between two top drivers, as Fernando Alonso and George Russell came dangerously close to colliding while entering the pit lane. The near-miss involved a late move from Russell and a sharp reaction from Alonso, but both drivers ultimately avoided disaster.

The incident occurred during the practice session when Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was making his way into the pit lane from the right-hand side of the track. At the same moment, Mercedes driver George Russell attempted to dive in from the left side in a sudden maneuver, aiming to enter the pit lane at the very last second.

The two cars came perilously close to contact as they converged at the pit entry, creating a split-second situation that could have ended in a crash. However, Alonso maintained his line and entered the pits, while Russell was forced to quickly back out of his pit entry attempt to avoid the collision.

Shortly after the incident, Alonso’s frustration was clear over team radio. The two-time world champion was heard saying, “They don’t look at their mirrors, mate,” a sharp remark highlighting his annoyance at what he likely viewed as a careless move by Russell.

Alonso and Russell have both shown strong pace this season, and with competition intensifying in the midfield and front-end battles, such incidents serve as reminders of the razor-thin margins and intense focus required in Formula 1, even when entering the pit lane.