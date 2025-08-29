US Open 2025: Coco Gauff Cries Mid-Match After Struggling With Her Serve Against Donna Vekic; Video

Image: US Open/ X

In the second round of the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, American tennis player Coco Gauff broke down in tears after having trouble with her serve against Donna Vekic. During the first set, Gauff's emotions got the better of her and she buried her head in a towel, serving Vekic seven double faults.

Gauff's trouble with serving

Gauff overcame a serious scare in the opening round against Ajla Tomljanovic, requiring three sets to win after ten double faults. In an effort to improve her serve and reduce her errors, the 2023 US Open champion switched coaches before the tournament. Gauff hired biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan who is credited with rebuilding No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka's serve, shortly before this US Open.



Despite the change she has had trouble maintaining consistency since adopting a new look, and it was clear that she was frustrated.Despite sobbing, Gauff overcame her problems in the second set to win the match 7-6, 6-2. In the final eight games, Gauff only committed one double fault. Gauff initially had trouble staying consistent, but in a thrilling opening set, her opponent also made a number of mistakes.

After requesting a time-out near the end of the set, Vekic served nine double-faults and seemed to be dealing with a minor injury. Gauff only won two of her service games, and Vekic only won three, so it was a set full of breaks. Gauff persevered and then seized the moment in the tiebreak.

Coco Gauff eyes US Open trophy

Her serving problems have resurfaced on occasion, such as the time she lost her title defence in New York a year ago due to 19 double-faults. This season, she leads the tour with over 300 double faults, including 23 in a recent match. Gauff won the US Open as a teenager in 2023 and failed to defend it last year. The American added a French Open trophy this June but lost in the opening round at Wimbledon. She will look to end the Grand Slam season by capturing the US Open crown.