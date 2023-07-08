Ashes 2023: England Red-Ball Coach Brendon McCullum Denied Entry In Headingley Ground

Brendon McCullum. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With England facing a must-win game at Headingley in Leeds, an amusing incident emerged from the venue at the end of day 2. It has come to light that England's red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, was involved in a stand-off with a security guard on Thursday due to a missing pass.

According to media reports, the security guard failed to recognize McCullum and his companion. The security personnel then got on a radio to discuss the situation; however, the New Zealand skipper was running out of patience and walked through the gates, saying 'You’ll just have to deal with it.'

Amid the disruptions by Just Stop Oil Protesters, the security was heightened at the venue. On the opening day of the Headingley Test, two individuals were refused entry after searching their belongings as they were wearing Stop Oil t-shirts under their jackets and carried suspicious bags. Three protesters invaded the pitch during the Lord's Test last week, with England keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow carrying one of them off the field. They also interrupted at Wimbledon 2023.

Headingley Test at knife's edge after day 2:

Meanwhile, the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds is evenly poised as Australia hold a lead of 142, with their score of 116-4. Day 2 started with Aussie captain Pat Cummins dismissing Joe Root on the second ball of the day. The visitors took four wickets in the first session to reduce England to 142-7.

However, the hosts added 95 more runs for their remaining three wickets to reduce the deficit to 126. Ben Stokes and co. came all guns blazing in the third innings, sending their top four back relatively cheaply. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head stopped the rot and will look to swell the lead further on day 3.