'Jonny Bairstow 10 Not Out': Burley Banksy's Latest Work Engages In Cheeky Banter With Australia Ahead Of 3rd Ashes Test

Burnley Banksy comes up with a new painting outside Headingley. | (Credits: Twitter)

England cricket team supporters have started the mind games ahead of the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds. A renowned English painter named Burley Banksy has put on a write-up outside Headingley regarding Jonny Bairstow's dismissal in the previous Test and hinted that Australia should be ready for the contest in Leeds.

Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping for 10 off 22 balls by Australian keeper Alex Carey sparked backlash from the Yorkshire cricketer's teammates and divided the cricketing fraternity. The likes of Stuart Broad and Geoffrey Boycott questioned Australia for breaching the spirit of the game, with the latter also demanding a public apology.

Despite the backlash, Australian captain Pat Cummins stood his ground and said he had no regrets about the dismissal. The right-arm speedster also called for England to focus on their game instead of the spirit of cricket. English skipper Ben Stokes said at the post-match presentation that he would never use such a means to win a game.

England win the toss and choose to bowl at Headingley:

Meanwhile, England skipper Stokes won the coin toss at Headingley and chose to field first. The home side has announced three changes to their playing eleven, with Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, and Moeen Ali coming in for Ollie Pope, Josh Tongue, and James Anderson.

The visitors have also carried out three changes, drafting in Todd Murphy, Mitchell Marsh, and Scott Boland for Nathan Lyon, Cameron Green, and Josh Hazlewood. Australia have taken a strong 2-0 lead after a 43-run victory at Lord's.