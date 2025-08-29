Turkish club Fenerbahce Part Ways With Jose Mourinho AFter Failing To Qualify For Champions League

Image: X

Fenerbahce have officially parted ways with José Mourinho after the club crashed out of the UEFA Champions League at the play-off stage. The Turkish giants were narrowly beaten 1-0 on aggregate by Benfica, prompting swift action from the board.

Despite guiding Fenerbahce to a second-place finish in the Turkish Super Lig last season, the campaign ended without silverware extending the manager’s personal trophy drought since lifting the UEFA Conference League with Roma in 2022.

Fenerbahce said in a statement: "Our Professional Football First Team's technical director, Jose Mourinho, who has been carrying out his duties starting from the 2024-2025 season, has parted ways with us. We thank him for his efforts for our team until today and wish him success in his future career. Fenerbahçe Sports Club."

The 62-year-old manager signed with the club on 1 July 2024. During his spell, he led Fenerbahce in 62 matches, securing 37 wins, 14 draws, and 11 defeats. Mourinho, who previously managed clubs such as Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Roma, had joined Fenerbahce with the hope of guiding the Turkish side to domestic and European success.

Will Jose Mourinho return to Premier League?

The Portuguese tactician is once again available on the market, and speculation is already growing over his next move. A sensational return to the Premier League has been mooted, with Nottingham Forest emerging as a potential suitor. Mourinho famously won the Premier League three times during his two spells with Chelsea and may be open to a return to English football—depending on the right offer.

While it remains to be seen whether Forest will make a formal approach, Mourinho’s availability is certain to attract attention across Europe, as clubs weigh up the prospect of hiring one of football’s most experienced and decorated managers.