Ashes 2023: Jimmy Anderson & Josh Tongue Out, Moeen Ali Back As England Announce Team For 3rd Test

England cricket on Wednesday announced the playing XI for the upcoming third Ashes Test against Australia with three big changes in their lineup. The hosts are trailing 2-0 in the five-match series after defeats at Edgbaston and Lord's in the last few weeks.

The third Test at Leeds will start from July 6.

England have left out the experience James Anderson while young pacer Josh Tongue has also been removed from the playing XI.

Batter Ollie Pope is already unavailable for the remaining Tests after he dislocated his shoulder in the second match while fielding.

All-rounder Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali are back in their playing XI while pacer Mark Wood has been brought in place of Anderson, the highest wicket taker among pacers in Test cricket.

Tongue left out despite good show at Lord's

Tongue had taken five wickets in the second Test match, impressing with his excellent channels, and dismissed Steve Smith twice in the Test. But England opted to give Wood's additional pace the edge.

Anderson, on the other hand, has taken just three wickets in the two Tests, and has been benched in favour of Woakes, whose record in English conditions is impressive. He also adds more weight with the bat lower down the order.

Ponting expected Anderson's omission

“He (Anderson) looked like the most disappointing bowler for England so far.

"What you expect from James Anderson is when he's got that new ball in his hand, he's taking early wickets, he's moving the ball, and he's not going for any runs. We haven't seen that in the series so far," former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said earlier this week.

“And that's not a direct criticism of James Anderson. He's been one of the all time greats of the game, his longevity and his wicket-taking ability, but if I was looking at the bowlers I saw last week, I think he's the one that's looked to have the least amount of penetration," he added.

England Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad.