Ashes: MCC Suspends 3 Members Over Physical Confrontation With Usman Khawaja, David Warner In 2nd Test

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has suspended three members after their heated exchange with Australia openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner during the second Test at Lord's on Sunday.

The Aussie players were subjected to abuse and boos by fans and members in the Lord's Long Room during the lunch break on Day 5 after the controversial dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow in the first session.

Videos of Khawaja and Warner's argument went viral on social media with one even showing that the members got into a physical confrontation with the players.

Cricket Australia complained to the MCC and requested for an investigation into the matter.

Usman Khawaja disappointed by the members' behaviour at Lord's:

After the match, Khawaja condemned the hostile behaviour from the members at the venue, as Lord's was always his favourite ground to play in. Hence, it was disappointing to see that and he didn't want to stand there to listen to it. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, the left-handed batter said:

"Lord's is one of my favourite places to come. There's always respect shown at Lord's, particularly in the Members Pavilion in the Long Room, but there wasn't today. It was very disappointing. If anyone asked me where the best place is to play I always say Lord's. The crowd is great, particularly the members are great, and some of the stuff that was coming out of the members' mouths is really disappointing and I wasn't just going stand by and cop it. So I just talked to a few of them."

Ben Stokes' 155 in vain as Australia go 2-0 up at Lord's:

Speaking of the result at Lord's, Australia prevailed by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-Test series. England started the day at 114-4, needing 257 more to win on a tricky surface. The first hour went unscathed for the hosts before Josh Hazlewood removed Ben Duckett for 83 after the drinks break and ended a 132-run stand.

Stokes went hammer and tongs shortly after the controversial dismissal of Bairstow to bring up his hundred. The 32-year-old's wicket for 155 was the turning point as it ended a 108-run stand with Stuart Broad. England huffed and puffed their way to 327, but the tourists had the last laugh in the contest. Steve Smith, who scored a hundred in the first innings, earned the Player of the Match award.