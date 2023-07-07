 Geoff Marsh And Shaun Marsh Erupt In Joy After Mitchell Marsh's Ashes Ton (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGeoff Marsh And Shaun Marsh Erupt In Joy After Mitchell Marsh's Ashes Ton (WATCH)

Geoff Marsh And Shaun Marsh Erupt In Joy After Mitchell Marsh's Ashes Ton (WATCH)

Geoff Marsh And Shaun Marsh Erupt In Joy After Mitchell Marsh blazing ton at Headingley.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Marsh family celebrate after Mitchell Marsh's ton. | (Credits: Twitter)

Mitchell Marsh's brother Shaun and father Geoff erupted in joy after the former's blazing hundred on day 1 of the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds. The West Australian brought the tourists back in the game after they slid to 85-4 at one stage and propelled them to a respectable 263.

Read Also
'Jonny Bairstow 10 Not Out': Burley Banksy's Latest Work Engages In Cheeky Banter With Australia...
article-image

Shaun, who has played 38 Tests for Australia and Geoff, who has featured in 50, were watching the match from a bar and a video of their celebration went viral on social media. It was also Marsh's 3rd ton in Test cricket, with the remaining two also coming against England in the 2017-18 Ashes series Down Under.

Read Also
Ashes 3rd Test: Mitch Marsh 118 On Comeback Takes Australia to 263 Before England 68/3 At Stumps on...
article-image

Mitchell Marsh reveals he missed the previous Australian summer to be available for the 2023 Ashes series:

Speaking to BBC Sport after the day's play, the 31-year-old admitted that it has been plenty of hard work to find his way back into the team from the ankle surgery.

"It was pretty amazing. I'm a little lost for words. It was a crazy day. It was nice to be back wearing my baggy green and it was a long time coming. It has taken a lot of hard work. I chose to have ankle surgery and missed the last Australian summer to get on this tour, knowing I was going to be Greeny's understudy. So I'm really proud to be able to get back."

The seam-bowling all-rounder, who also took a wicket after his 102-ball ton, also reflected that he batted in some of the most challenging batting conditions, adding:

"I think I'm the first man to score a Test hundred on a UK holiday. Coming in before lunch today was some of the toughest conditions I have come in in my Test career so far. I'm really proud of the work I have done mentally to overcome nerves and get into the contest as quickly as possible."

It's worth noting that Marsh replaced Cameron Green in Australia's XI since the latter suffered a hamstring strain. England will resume day 2 at 68-3.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh Star Tamim Iqbal Withdraws Retirement Decision After Meeting Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Star Tamim Iqbal Withdraws Retirement Decision After Meeting Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Team India Stars Engage In Friendly Interaction With Local Players In West Indies (WATCH)

Team India Stars Engage In Friendly Interaction With Local Players In West Indies (WATCH)

Geoff Marsh And Shaun Marsh Erupt In Joy After Mitchell Marsh's Ashes Ton (WATCH)

Geoff Marsh And Shaun Marsh Erupt In Joy After Mitchell Marsh's Ashes Ton (WATCH)

Wrestling Body Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Summoned By Delhi Court In Sexual Harassment Case

Wrestling Body Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Summoned By Delhi Court In Sexual Harassment Case

Old Video Of MS Dhoni Giving Ride To A Guard Goes Viral (WATCH)

Old Video Of MS Dhoni Giving Ride To A Guard Goes Viral (WATCH)