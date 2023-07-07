Geoff Marsh And Shaun Marsh Erupt In Joy After Mitchell Marsh's Ashes Ton (WATCH)

Marsh family celebrate after Mitchell Marsh's ton. | (Credits: Twitter)

Mitchell Marsh's brother Shaun and father Geoff erupted in joy after the former's blazing hundred on day 1 of the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds. The West Australian brought the tourists back in the game after they slid to 85-4 at one stage and propelled them to a respectable 263.

Shaun, who has played 38 Tests for Australia and Geoff, who has featured in 50, were watching the match from a bar and a video of their celebration went viral on social media. It was also Marsh's 3rd ton in Test cricket, with the remaining two also coming against England in the 2017-18 Ashes series Down Under.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mitchell Marsh reveals he missed the previous Australian summer to be available for the 2023 Ashes series:

Speaking to BBC Sport after the day's play, the 31-year-old admitted that it has been plenty of hard work to find his way back into the team from the ankle surgery.

"It was pretty amazing. I'm a little lost for words. It was a crazy day. It was nice to be back wearing my baggy green and it was a long time coming. It has taken a lot of hard work. I chose to have ankle surgery and missed the last Australian summer to get on this tour, knowing I was going to be Greeny's understudy. So I'm really proud to be able to get back."

The seam-bowling all-rounder, who also took a wicket after his 102-ball ton, also reflected that he batted in some of the most challenging batting conditions, adding:

"I think I'm the first man to score a Test hundred on a UK holiday. Coming in before lunch today was some of the toughest conditions I have come in in my Test career so far. I'm really proud of the work I have done mentally to overcome nerves and get into the contest as quickly as possible."

It's worth noting that Marsh replaced Cameron Green in Australia's XI since the latter suffered a hamstring strain. England will resume day 2 at 68-3.