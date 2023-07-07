 Ashes 3rd Test: Mitch Marsh 118 On Comeback Takes Australia to 263 Before England 68/3 At Stumps on Day 1
ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 3rd Test: Mitch Marsh celebrated his Test comeback by smashing a century and taking a wicket as Australia led England by 195 runs after day one.

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 12:39 AM IST
Mitch Marsh celebrated his Test comeback by smashing a century and taking a wicket as Australia led England by 195 runs after day one of the third Ashes test at Headingley on Thursday.

Marsh’s scintillating run-a-ball 118 rescued Australia from 85-4. To put it in even better perspective, the all-rounder and Travis Head combined for 155 runs. The rest of the team scored 108.

After Marsh was out on the stroke of tea at 240-5, Australia collapsed to be all out for 263 with fast bowler Mark Wood in his test return taking 5-34.

Marsh capped an unforgettable day in his first Test in four years when he got England’s third wicket when Zac Crawley nicked off.

England was 68-3 at stumps, trailing by 195 runs. On their home ground, Joe Root was on 19 and Jonny Bairstow on 1.

