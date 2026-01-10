Gujarat Giants’ Anushka Sharma Shines On Tata WPL 2026 Debut With 44 In 30 Balls

Gujarat Giants all-rounder Anushka Sharma impressed on her Tata WPL debut against UP Warriorz at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. | X @crexcricket

Gujarat Giants all-rounder Anushka Sharma impressed on her Tata WPL debut against UP Warriorz at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Anushka, who became the most expensive uncapped buy in the TATA WPL 2026 Mega Auction after GG onboarded her for INR 45 lakh, showed her promise with the bat coming at No. 3. She scored 44 in 30 balls with the help of seven classy boundaries.

The 22-year-old from Madhya Pradesh played a matured knock after Sophie Devine gave her side a bright start. Anushka eclipsed experienced batting partner and skipper Ashleigh Gardner in the beginning. GG needed a partnership to keep momentum going, and Anushka provided just that with Gardner.

The straight boundary off UP Warriorz pacer Kranti Gaud, followed by a smart guide towards the short third man for a single, showed her maturity at a young age. Anushka then unleashed a reverse sweep for four off Deandra Dottin to show her varied range of shots. Once Gardner took charge of big hitting, Anushka smartly started to play the second fiddle. After sharing a 103-run stand with Gardner (65) and realising the team needs more acceleration, Anushka, who came to bat in the fifth over, eventually fell in the 17th over of the first innings, while attempting a big shot.

"She made a big statement the way she played today. She can be the new find for India. Her timing in and over the field was great. She showed she can play good cricket and has a long career ahead of her,” said Gujarat Giants women’s team head coach Michael Klinger.

Anushka can also roll her arm, but with the kind of bowling options Giants have, she didn’t get a chance to bowl on Saturday, but she has already impressed with the bat by coming at No. 3 ahead of Gardner and Georgia Wareham and making an immediate impact with the bat.

"She is a good bowler also. Today she didn’t bowl, but she will get the opportunity to bowl in the future. She was under the radar and is a high-quality player who is always trying hard,” Klinger added.

Klinger hinted that she may not play every game due to the bench strength Gujarat Giants possess in the tournament, but she will keep working hard.

“We have good Indian talent. She got the opportunity first up as we needed someone who could bat in the top 3 spot. She has a good technique to play aerial and through-the-field shots. She is very young in her career and has had a good domestic season. She has got the game and a temperament. If she keeps performing like she did today, she can go a long way, and she is doing everything right. This experience will make her better,” he said.

Good wicket

Giants coach Klinger, meanwhile, said it was a close game and experienced players held their nerves at the end. “It was a very good wicket, and I thought 190 was a par score. Our older players held nerves with the ball towards the end,” he said.

UP Warriorz batter Phoebe Litchfield, who made 78 in 40 balls to keep chase of 207 on, also praised the wicket. “It was pretty flat though odd ball kept low and a couple bounced more, however, 200 was par, and we play a few dot balls to increase pressure and concede wickets,” lamented the Australian who scored 119 against India in the Women’s ODI World Cup in 2025 at the same venue.