WPL 2026: DC Keeper Lizelle Lee Takes Stunning Reflex Catch To Dismiss Amelia Kerr Departs For Golden Duck | VIDEO

DC Keeper Lizelle Lee Takes Stunning Reflex Catch To Dismiss Amelia Kerr Departs For Golden Duck

Navi Mumbai, January 10: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) produced one of the most memorable moments of the tournament so far as DC wicketkeeper Lizelle Lee pulled off an absolute stunner behind the stumps to dismiss MI opener Amelia Kerr for a golden duck.

The ball flew off the outside edge at high speed, but Lee reacted in a split second while stretching to her right and completed the catch on her second attempt while tumbling on the turf. The spectacular dismissal left the crowd amazed and social media praising the South African keeper's athleticism and sharp reflexes.

The wicket came in the second over of the contest when DC pacer Chinelle Henry delivered a fuller-length ball that moved away from Kerr. The New Zealand batter pushed at it away from her body and got a clear outside edge. Although the ball initially bounced out of Lee's gloves, she showed great presence of mind to regain control and complete the catch.

For Amelia Kerr, the dismissal marked her second successive failure in WPL 2026. She had struggled in Mumbai's opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scoring just 4 off 15 balls before being dismissed by Lauren Bell.

Bought for Rs 1 crore in last year's mega auction, Kerr came into the season with high expectations after a strong previous campaign for MI. However, her start to WPL 2026 has been not up to the expectations and fans will be hoping she finds form soon.

As for Delhi Capitals, the early wicket gave them a strong lift and showcased the value of Lizelle Lee's skills behind the stumps.