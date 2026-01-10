 WPL 2026: DC Keeper Lizelle Lee Takes Stunning Reflex Catch To Dismiss Amelia Kerr Departs For Golden Duck | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWPL 2026: DC Keeper Lizelle Lee Takes Stunning Reflex Catch To Dismiss Amelia Kerr Departs For Golden Duck | VIDEO

WPL 2026: DC Keeper Lizelle Lee Takes Stunning Reflex Catch To Dismiss Amelia Kerr Departs For Golden Duck | VIDEO

The WPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians produced one of the most memorable moments of the tournament so far as DC wicketkeeper Lizelle Lee pulled off an absolute stunner behind the stumps.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
DC Keeper Lizelle Lee Takes Stunning Reflex Catch To Dismiss Amelia Kerr Departs For Golden Duck | X

Navi Mumbai, January 10: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) produced one of the most memorable moments of the tournament so far as DC wicketkeeper Lizelle Lee pulled off an absolute stunner behind the stumps to dismiss MI opener Amelia Kerr for a golden duck.

The ball flew off the outside edge at high speed, but Lee reacted in a split second while stretching to her right and completed the catch on her second attempt while tumbling on the turf. The spectacular dismissal left the crowd amazed and social media praising the South African keeper's athleticism and sharp reflexes.

The wicket came in the second over of the contest when DC pacer Chinelle Henry delivered a fuller-length ball that moved away from Kerr. The New Zealand batter pushed at it away from her body and got a clear outside edge. Although the ball initially bounced out of Lee's gloves, she showed great presence of mind to regain control and complete the catch.

For Amelia Kerr, the dismissal marked her second successive failure in WPL 2026. She had struggled in Mumbai's opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scoring just 4 off 15 balls before being dismissed by Lauren Bell.

FPJ Shorts
BJP Assam Launches Vision Document Preparation For 2026 Assembly Polls Focusing On People’s Aspirations
BJP Assam Launches Vision Document Preparation For 2026 Assembly Polls Focusing On People’s Aspirations
Did You Know Viral WPL 2026 Anchor Yesha Sagar Has Featured In Many Punjabi & Hindi Music Videos?
Did You Know Viral WPL 2026 Anchor Yesha Sagar Has Featured In Many Punjabi & Hindi Music Videos?
'Trust Me Bro Campaign': Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams BJP-Shiv Sena For Not Releasing Manifesto Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Elections 2026
'Trust Me Bro Campaign': Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams BJP-Shiv Sena For Not Releasing Manifesto Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Elections 2026
Gujarat Giants Edge UP Warriorz By 10 Runs In Explosive WPL 2026 Opening Match At DY Patil
Gujarat Giants Edge UP Warriorz By 10 Runs In Explosive WPL 2026 Opening Match At DY Patil
Read Also
MI Vs DC, WPL 2026: Jemimah Wins Toss On Captaincy Debut, Delhi Capitals To Bowl First Against...
article-image

Bought for Rs 1 crore in last year's mega auction, Kerr came into the season with high expectations after a strong previous campaign for MI. However, her start to WPL 2026 has been not up to the expectations and fans will be hoping she finds form soon.

As for Delhi Capitals, the early wicket gave them a strong lift and showcased the value of Lizelle Lee's skills behind the stumps.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WPL 2026: DC Keeper Lizelle Lee Takes Stunning Reflex Catch To Dismiss Amelia Kerr Departs For...

WPL 2026: DC Keeper Lizelle Lee Takes Stunning Reflex Catch To Dismiss Amelia Kerr Departs For...

Gujarat Giants Edge UP Warriorz By 10 Runs In Explosive WPL 2026 Opening Match At DY Patil

Gujarat Giants Edge UP Warriorz By 10 Runs In Explosive WPL 2026 Opening Match At DY Patil

From Khalsa College To Toronto: Educational Qualification Of Viral WPL 2026 Presenter Yesha Sagar

From Khalsa College To Toronto: Educational Qualification Of Viral WPL 2026 Presenter Yesha Sagar

MI Vs DC, WPL 2026: Jemimah Wins Toss On Captaincy Debut, Delhi Capitals To Bowl First Against...

MI Vs DC, WPL 2026: Jemimah Wins Toss On Captaincy Debut, Delhi Capitals To Bowl First Against...

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Coach Lisa Keightley Calls 154 Under-Par After Narrow Loss To RCB

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Coach Lisa Keightley Calls 154 Under-Par After Narrow Loss To RCB