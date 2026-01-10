Majhi Mumbai Begin Title Defence In Sensational Fashion As ISPL Season 3 Starts In Style

Megastars and superstars of Indian cinema lit up the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat as the third season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) roared into life on Friday. |

Surat, January 10: Megastars and superstars of Indian cinema lit up the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat as the third season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) roared into life on Friday, ushering in a month-long carnival of high-voltage T10 cricket, with defending champions Majhi Mumbai starting their title defence in style against Srinagar Ke Veer after a glittering opening ceremony.

In a low-scoring thriller, Mumbai defended a modest 59 with a disciplined bowling display, led by Player of the Match Ijaj Ahmed (3/9), as Srinagar were bowled out for 46 in 9.5 overs. Harsh Adsul top-scored for Srinagar with 13, but wickets at regular intervals ensured Mumbai began their title defence on a high.

Put in to bat, Mumbai were bundled out for a below-par 59 in their 10 overs as Srinagar’s bowlers made full use of early movement and disciplined lines. Prajyot Ambhire led the charge with figures of 3/11, while Dhananjay Bhintade, Minad Manjrekar and Raju Mukhiya chipped in with two wickets apiece. Darshan Bandekar top-scored for Mumbai with a gritty 12 off eight balls, but the total looked well within Srinagar’s reach.

What followed, however, was a dramatic collapse. Mumbai’s bowlers produced a sensational collective effort to choke Srinagar’s chase, reducing them to 29/6 by the seventh over. Ijaj Ahmed was the standout performer, finishing with match-winning figures of 3/9, while Mohammaed Zeeshan and Vijay Pawale claimed two wickets each. Harsh Adsul’s 13 off 10 balls offered brief resistance, but Srinagar were eventually bowled out for 46 in 9.5 overs, handing Mumbai a statement victory on opening night. Ijaz Ahmed was deservedly named Player of the Match.

The spotlight was firmly on the spectacle before the cricket began. The opening ceremony blended grassroots cricket with star-studded glamour, drawing loud cheers from a packed Surat crowd. Amitabh Bachchan (co-owner, Majhi Mumbai), Akshay Kumar (co-owner, Srinagar Ke Veer), Suriya (co-owner, Chennai Singams) and Ram Charan (co-owner, Falcon Risers Hyderabad) graced the venue, while cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar made a memorable entry into the stadium in a Porsche 911 carrying the ISPL trophy. A lively mix of lights, music and performances, including a dance act by popular television actress Rupali Ganguly, ensured the league’s third season began on a high note, befitting its growing stature.

The grand opening night was further elevated by the presence of several eminent dignitaries and celebrated guests from the worlds of sport, cinema and administration. The ceremony was also graced by ISPL Core Committee members Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale and League Commissioner Suraj Samat, along with Dipak Chauhan, President – Operations, Head of Selection Committee Pravin Amre and Jatin Paranjpe, team co-owners Neeti Agarwal (Majhi Mumbai), Rajdip Gupta (Chennai Singams), Izazahmad Khanusiya (Ahmedabad Lions), Ram Charan (Falcon Risers Hyderabad), Sanjay Dangi (Bengaluru Strikers), Aksha Kamboj (Tiigers of Kolkata), Arpita Khan Sharma (Delhi Superheros), and Rupali Ganguly, making it a star-studded celebration for players and fans alike.

Surat crowd was treated to warm, unscripted moments involving Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan, drawing loud cheers. The star-studded gathering underlined the league’s growing stature and its unique blend of grassroots cricket and mainstream appeal.

Action continues on Saturday (January 10) with a double-header, as Srinagar Ke Veer face Ahmedabad Lions at 5:30 PM, followed by Tiigers of Kolkata taking on Chennai Singams at 8:00 PM. Fans can catch all the ISPL Season 3 action live on Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar, while tickets are available online on BookMyShow and offline at Gate No. 1 of Lalbhai Contractor Stadium.

Ahmedabad Lions beat Srinagar Ke Veer

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 continued its electrifying start at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat, as Ahmedabad Lions made a winning debut by defeating Srinagar Ke Veer in the second match of the tournament on Saturday (January 10).

After ending up on the losing side on Day 1, Srinagar Ke Veer bid for redemption but they failed to change their fortune.

Asked to bat first, Srinagar Ke Veer struggled for momentum from the outset. Early wickets put pressure on the middle order, and despite a fighting effort from Amol Nilugade (21 off 14), partnerships failed to materialise. Ahmedabad Lions kept things tight through the innings, with Nizam Ali (3/6) bowling brilliantly and getting support from the rest of the bowlers by picking up wickets at regularly intervals to restrict Srinagar to 68/9 in their allotted 10 overs.

Defending a modest total, Srinagar’s bowlers attempted to keep the contest alive. Prajyot Ambhire once again stood out with his control and variations, three bowlers picked up a wicket each. Despite their efforts, the target proved well within reach for the Lions.

In reply, Ahmedabad Lions showed composure in their maiden ISPL chase. Opener Sikandarbhai Bhatti played an explosive knock and smashed the first half century of the season and remained unbeaten on 53 off 36 and single-handedly took his team home, sealing a confident debut victory.

The attention now turns to Tiigers of Kolkata vs Chennai Singams in the second match of the evening.

ISPL Season 3 matches are being televised live on Star Sports Khel & JioHotstar. Tickets for matches at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat, are available online via official ticketing partners, with limited on-ground availability.