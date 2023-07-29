 Ashes 2023: MCC Clarifies Why Steve Smith Was Ruled Not Out On Day 2 At Oval
MCC clarifies Steve Smith's run-out decision on day 2 of the 5th Ashes Test at the Oval.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Steve Smith makes a desperate dive to reach the crease. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has explained the decision to rule Steve Smith not out during day 2 of the 5th Ashes Test at the Kia Oval. The MCC clarified that for a wicket to fall, one of the two bails must be off the stumps or the poles must be off the ground.

Smith survived a close run-out chance on day 2 as he dived full throttle at the striker's end while running a second after tucking one to deep mid-wicket. The substitute fielder George Ealham's throw was on point as Jonny Bairstow broke the stumps. While replays showed that the right-hander was short of his ground when Bairstow broke the stumps, third umpire displayed 'not out' on the big screen, leaving England players confused.

MCC took to its official Twitter and issued a statement that said:

"The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground. For the purposes of dismissal – a bail has been removed at the moment that both ends of it leave their grooves."

article-image

Steve Smith opens up on surviving the run-out chance:

At the post-day press conference, Smith reflected that Bairstow might have knocked the bails out before the ball got to him, elaborating:

"I saw the initial replay and saw the bail come up, and when I looked at it the second time looked like Jonny might have knocked the bail before the ball had come. Looked pretty close at that stage, if the ball had hit at the initial stage when the bail came then think I was well out of my ground."

At the time of surviving the run-out, Smith was on 44 and went on to score 71 before Chris Woakes got his wicket.

