Pro Kabaddi League: Patna Pirates Defeat Bengaluru Bulls To Reach Eliminator 3

Image: Pro Kabaddi/X

Patna Pirates continued their impressive run, securing an easy 46–37 victory against Bengaluru Bulls in Eliminator 2 to set up an Eliminator 3 clash against Telugu Titans here on Monday.

In beating Bengaluru Bulls at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, the Pirates extended their winning streak to eight matches.

Pirates' star raider Ayan led the charge by scoring 19 points, while the team's defence played a crucial role in keeping the Bulls under constant pressure. The highlight of the match for the Bulls was Shubham Bitake's seven-point raid, which is the most individual points by a player in PKL.

The Bulls started the match on a strong note with Alireza Mirzaian earning the first point through a successful raid. However, the Pirates quickly levelled the score as Ayan responded with a counter raid. Soon, Deepak executed a smart tackle to give the Pirates a narrow lead.

The momentum however shifted when Ayan helped Pirates inflict the first 'All Out' as the team took a 9–3 lead.

The Pirates kept building the pressure with solid raids and tackles, eventually opening up a 10-point lead before the strategic timeout was called in the first half.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Bulls started the next phase positively, earning a couple of points through a strong 'Super Tackle'. However, the Pirates quickly regained control, with Deepak producing another well-timed tackle to shift the momentum in their favour.

The Pirates maintained their dominance with consistent performances in both raiding and defence. Their sustained pressure paid off as they inflicted another 'All Out', extending their lead to 23–12 in the first half. Ayan continued his brilliant run, completing his 'Super 10' soon after.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)