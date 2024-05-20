'It's An Emotional Connect': Ex-Skipper MS Dhoni On His Journey With Chennai Super Kings In IPL

MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni opened up about his emotional connection with the Yellow Brigade in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during an event in Dubai on May 14, Tuesday.

MS Dhoni's name has been synonymous with Chennai Super Kings ever since he was roped in by the franchise in 2008. As a skipper, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter played a pivotal role not just in the success of the team but also franchise overall.

Dhoni is the joint-most successful captain alongside former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with five IPL titles. Ahead of the IPL 2024, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter stepped down from the captaincy duties and passed on the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Read Also Viral Video: MS Dhoni Goes Back To Riding Bikes In Ranchi After IPL 2024 Heartbreak With CSK

Speaking at an event in Dubai, MS Dhoni stated that his strength is emotional with the fans and the team, especially Chennai Super Kings.

"As an Indian, my strength is the emotional connect. Yes, we want to be professional but emotional connection is my strength." Dhoni said.

"My connection with CSK, it's an emotional connect. It's not like a player who comes, plays a couple of months & goes back, my strength is the emotional connection," he added.

MS Dhoni has created a huge fanbase in Chennai not just because he has been associated with the Chennai Super Kings for a very long time but also because of his calm denamour, shrewd leadership skills and extraordinary contributions to the team's success, earning respect and admiration from the fans in the city.

Dhoni relinquished his captaincy duties ahead IPL 2022 and handed it over to Ravindra Jadeja. However, the 42-year-old returned as CSK skipper after the team endured a disastrous campaign under the leadership of Jadeja in the first half of the season. MS Dhoni continued to captain Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 and led the side to a joint-record fifth IPL title.