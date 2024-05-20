Viral Video: MS Dhoni Goes Back To Riding Bikes In Ranchi After IPL 2024 Heartbreak With CSK

MS Dhoni returned to riding bikes in Ranchi. | (Credits: Screengrab/Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) star MS Dhoni was spotted riding a bike, having already reached Ranchi after the defending champions crashed out of IPL 2024 following a defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In a video gone viral on social media, the 42-year-old was spotted riding a stylish bike in his hometown.

With plenty of speculations around Dhoni's future in IPL moving forward, the keeper-batter has kept his cards closed. According to a report by the Times of India, the Ranchi-born cricketer has not communicated anything to the CSK management about quitting and will take a decision after a couple of months.

The former skipper was at his brutal best on most occasions when he came out to bat, hitting sixes at will. Dhoni finished the tournament with 161 runs in 14 matches at 53.66, but had a strike rate of 220.54.

"He will come back roaring for sure" - Robin Uthappa on MS Dhoni

With Dhoni's IPL future unclear, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa strongly believes the 42-year-old will feature in IPL 2025 and disclosed how he was managing a niggle during this year's edition. Uthappa told Jio Cinema:

"I don't think we have seen the last of MS. He is not someone who takes these things lightly. He will come back roaring for sure. Even with the narrative, I have seen him bat only in the last 4 or 5 overs, there is a reason for it. He had a calf injury which they initially thought perhaps was a niggle, but it was a little more grave than that. Because of that, he had to manage himself and often has he does, in international cricket and for CSK, he figured out a way to be useful and contribute to CSK."

RCB, who eliminated CSK, will face the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.