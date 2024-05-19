‘Breach Of Privacy’: Rohit Sharma Slams Star Sports For Airing Personal Conversations During IPL 2024

Rohit Sharma | Mumbai Indians Twitter

Team India captain and Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma has condemned the Star Sports for recording his private conversations and playing it on air for the fans to view it. The right-handed batter took to his official handle on X and called for better sense to prevail, calling out the broadcasters for making exclusive content for widespread reach.

Ahead of the IPL 2024 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens, a conversation went between Rohit and Abhishek Nayar went viral. The 37-year-old seemed to be hinting at playing his final season for the Mumbai Indians, but the video was soon taken down. Before the game against the Lucknow Super Giants, a video emerged of the right-handed batter prohibiting the recording of his conversation with Dhawal Kulkarni.

Rohit, meanwhile, wrote on X, criticizing the Star Sports for recording his conversation despite asking them not to do so. He elaborated:

"The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days. Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket."

Rohit Sharma finds form ahead of T20 World Cup 2024:

On the cricketing side of things, Rohit Sharma bowed out of IPL 2024 with a 38-ball 68 against the Super Giants, albeit it resulted in a losing cause. The Nagpur-born cricketer had a decent season with the bat, hammering 417 runs at 32.08 in 14 matches.

Rohit's return to form bodes well for the Men in Blue ahead of T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 1st.