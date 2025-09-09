Asia Cup 2025, Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Match 1: Afghanistan Won The Toss And Elected To Bat First At Abu Dhabi

Image: Hong Kongs Cricket/Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Teams

Hong Kong (Playing XI): Zeeshan Ali(w), Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Challu, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Ehsan Khan

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Toss Update

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Hong Kong at Abu Dhabi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Preview

Afghanistan's match against Hong Kong kicks off the Asia Cup 2025 today, September 9. Afghanistan has a fantastic chance to begin the campaign with a victory and would be delighted to play Hong Kong in the opening match. The team recently participated in a tri-series involving UAE and Pakistan. The Rashid Khan-led team advanced to the final before losing to Pakistan.

However, in the league stage, the team did defeat Pakistan. Afghanistan will be particularly concerned by the form of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who endured a rough week in the recently concluded tri-series

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hong Kong sealed their place in the Asia Cup via the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024. The associate side is making its third appearance in the tournament. They are not burdened by expectations but will probably have a very difficult time pulling off an upset against Afghanistan.