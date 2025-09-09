IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Team India Kicks Off Campaign?

Suryakumar Yadav and Muhammad Waseem. | (Credits: X)

Team India will make a much-anticipated return to the field on September 10, Wednesday as they will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue will notably play a T20I for the first time since February when they clashed in a series against England.

India, ranked No.1 in the World T20I rankings, arguably start as overwhelming favorites to win the tournament. The Men in Blue have a strong squad and multi-faceted players at their disposal despite not selecting the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal. But India will be wary of the dew coming in Dubai; hence, toss will be a decisive factor.

Although UAE ended the preceding tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan winless, they showcased massive potential. They also came quite close to beating both the opposition on both occasions. UAE had agonizingly lost only four runs to Afghanistan while chasing 171 for victory.

Team India and UAE squads:

Team India squad: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (capt), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Saghir Khan.

When and where to watch India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match?

The toss for the match between India and UAE in Dubai will take place at 7:30 PM IST, while the play will kickstart at 8:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the action on Sony Sports Network in India.

The live streaming of the same will take place on the SonyLiv App and Website.