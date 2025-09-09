 IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Team India Kicks Off Campaign?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Team India Kicks Off Campaign?

IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Team India Kicks Off Campaign?

Team India will make a much-anticipated return to the field on September 10, Wednesday as they will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue will notably play a T20I for the first time since February when they clashed in a series against England.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Suryakumar Yadav and Muhammad Waseem. | (Credits: X)

Team India will make a much-anticipated return to the field on September 10, Wednesday as they will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue will notably play a T20I for the first time since February when they clashed in a series against England.

Read Also
'Temple?': Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Mishears Reporter's Question During Asia Cup 2025 Press...
article-image

India, ranked No.1 in the World T20I rankings, arguably start as overwhelming favorites to win the tournament. The Men in Blue have a strong squad and multi-faceted players at their disposal despite not selecting the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal. But India will be wary of the dew coming in Dubai; hence, toss will be a decisive factor.

Although UAE ended the preceding tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan winless, they showcased massive potential. They also came quite close to beating both the opposition on both occasions. UAE had agonizingly lost only four runs to Afghanistan while chasing 171 for victory.

Team India and UAE squads:

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 9, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 9, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 9, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 9, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Gold In Overdrive Mode Amid Macro-Economic Storm; Yellow Metal Costly By Rs 5000 In Just One day
Gold In Overdrive Mode Amid Macro-Economic Storm; Yellow Metal Costly By Rs 5000 In Just One day
Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Implement Key Traffic Law Amendment
Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Implement Key Traffic Law Amendment

Team India squad: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (capt), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Saghir Khan.

When and where to watch India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match?

The toss for the match between India and UAE in Dubai will take place at 7:30 PM IST, while the play will kickstart at 8:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the action on Sony Sports Network in India.

The live streaming of the same will take place on the SonyLiv App and Website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asia Cup 2025, Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Match 1: Afghanistan Won The Toss And Elected To Bat First...

Asia Cup 2025, Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Match 1: Afghanistan Won The Toss And Elected To Bat First...

IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Team India Kicks Off Campaign?

IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Team India Kicks Off Campaign?

'Right Now I Feel Very Sleepy': Charith Asalanka's Witty Remark Lights Up Asia Cup 2025 Captains'...

'Right Now I Feel Very Sleepy': Charith Asalanka's Witty Remark Lights Up Asia Cup 2025 Captains'...

Sportvot x FPJ: DVSP Lala Cup (Season 3) Witness Thrilling Match As Rajgor Titans Triumph

Sportvot x FPJ: DVSP Lala Cup (Season 3) Witness Thrilling Match As Rajgor Titans Triumph

Phenomenal! Ayan Lohchab Executes Spectacular 'Dubki' To Grab 3 Points Against Puneri Paltan In Pro...

Phenomenal! Ayan Lohchab Executes Spectacular 'Dubki' To Grab 3 Points Against Puneri Paltan In Pro...