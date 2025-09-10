Sportvot x FPJ: UTT 2nd National Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2025 Witness Blockbuster Action

Delhi hosted an action-packed day at the UTT 2nd National Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2025, being held from 8th to 10th September. With top talents battling it out on the tables, the matches in both the Youth Boys’ Singles U-19 and Women’s Singles categories kept the audience on edge with thrilling rallies and decisive victories.

In the Youth Boys’ Singles U-19, Kataria Siddhant opened the day with a strong win against Bhanot Raghav (11-3, 8-11, 11-7, 11-6), followed by Gourisankar A, who outclassed Piyush in straight sets (12-10, 11-8, 11-8). Mahir showcased superb control to defeat Armaan (11-6, 11-8, 11-3), while Sayan edged past Yuvaan in a four-set thriller (10-8, 9-11, 11-2, 12-10). Wrapping up the category, Pratyush dominated Aarav (11-7, 11-6, 11-3) to register a convincing victory.

The Women’s Singles category was equally electrifying. Urvi began her campaign with a solid performance against Aishwarya (11-9, 12-10, 11-6), followed by a clinical display from Sanchita, who brushed aside Anjali (11-3, 11-2, 11-2). Ikshika survived a nail-biting battle against Riya, sealing the match 3-1 (11-4, 11-7, 14-16, 11-9), while Aanya finished the day in dominating style, overpowering Shraddha with a straight-sets victory (11-5, 11-0, 11-1).

With such high-quality performances on display, the championship in Delhi is shaping up to be a showcase of India’s brightest young table tennis talents, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the upcoming matches.