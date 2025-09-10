Formula 1 Academy: Weaving the Perfect Racing Line

Atiqa Mir (R) during a training session with prominent Mumbai Sports Physiotherapist, Aijaz Ashai in Mumbai recently. |

The intricate art of weaving carpets and the high-octane world of driving racing cars are intertwined. That's what brought out the special talent in Karting sensation from Srinagar, Atiqa Mir. She is representing Formula 1 Academy at the Champions of the Future Academy Program Championship with six rounds in Europe and Middle East.

The 10-year-old car racer recently completed her first full European season with the conclusion of the final round of the RMC Euro Trophy championship in Italy. F1 Academy is investing in her rare talent by providing financial and technical support, covering her fitness, driving and mental preparation.

Atiqa had racing in blood with her father Asif Nazir Mir being a Formula Asia runner-up. Asif comes from a prominent family in Kashmir that owns carpet business under the name of Jamal Carpet Industries. The business is spread across Colaba in Mumbai, Srinagar, Dubai etc. The meticulous focus required to weave a complex Persian rug was the exact training needed to master the high-speed precision of a racing car.

The rookie racing driver displayed her immaculate talent with a top nine finish (in a male dominated field of 31 drivers) in Czech Republic being the highlight of her enriching season. Besides conquering the tricky tracks in alien conditions in Europe she also battled injuries during the season.

Mid-season, Atiqa was feeling discomfort in her wrist which required extra care and cure from reputed Mumbai based sports physiotherapist Dr. Ajiaz Ashai who has worked with Mumbai Ranji team in the past and also was involved with Indian Rugby team, Nepal cricket team and Pro Kabaddi League franchise U Mumba besides other celebrity teams.

“She had a strain in wrist and some niggles in the body while she was racing in Italy. Her father Asif sought consultation from me and I advised her immediate steps to avoid aggravation. Later she came to Mumbai, and we evaluated her fitness and strengthening on a scale of 0-10 and it came between level 4-6,” said Ashai during an interaction with Free Press Journal.

“We formulated a 15-day program for her to strengthen her car racing muscles as there is more pressure on wrists and shoulders. We also worked on her lower back and upper back. She felt better after the program and we advised upgrade after every 15 days to get in supreme fitness to meet demands of car racing which puts 200 timesmore pressure on wrists and shoulders,” he added.

The four round RMC Euro Trophy saw 10-year-old Atiqa make her debut in Europe in the Minimax category back in April at Wackerdorf, Germany. Despite being the most inexperienced and among the youngest, Atiqa showed immense speed and talent by consistently performing on the front third of the grid. Driving against the best mini drivers in the world who have at least two more years of experience than Atiqa in the category and the track knowledge, she faced a stiff challenge but came out with flying colours.

She left all impressed with her natural ability and speed, often quicker than her established team-mates. Atiqa also took part in two more prestigious events during the summer RMC International Trophy in Le Mans, France where she became the first female in the world ever to win a race last year and Kartmasters GP in the UK.