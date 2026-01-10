 Former Mizoram Cricketer Dies After Collapse During Match, BCCI Mourns Loss
Lalremruata had represented Mizoram twice in the Ranji Trophy and featured seven times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He suffered a stroke while playing a local second division match in Assam. The 38-year-old was rushed to the hospital but could not be revived.

Former Mizoram Ranji Trophy cricketer K. Lalremruata passed away on Thursday after collapsing during a local cricket match in Mizoram. He was 38.

The incident occurred during a Khaled Memorial 2nd Division Screening Tournament match between Venghnuai Raiders Cricket Club (VRCC) and Chawnpui ILMOV CC at the Suaka Cricket Ground near the Sairang railway station. Lalremruata, who was representing VRCC, suddenly collapsed on the field while the game was in progress.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also mourned Lalremruata’s death, expressing grief over the untimely loss of the former domestic cricketer.

Officials from the Cricket Association of Mizoram (CAM) said Lalremruata suffered a stroke. He was immediately rushed for medical treatment but could not be revived.

A resident of Maubawk near Aizawl, Lalremruata had represented Mizoram twice in the Ranji Trophy and featured seven times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. A wicketkeeper by role, he made his first-class debut against Meghalaya in 2018 and played his last competitive match in 2022 against Nagaland.

CAM described his passing as a major loss to cricket in the state and extended condolences to his family. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” the association said in a statement.

Beyond his appearances at the domestic level, Lalremruata was a well-known figure in Mizoram’s local cricket circuit. He played for several clubs and also served on the Senior Tournament Committee, contributing to the growth of the sport at the grassroots level.

Following the tragic incident, the Assam Cricket Association cancelled all matches scheduled for Thursday, including fixtures in the 2nd Division Screening Tournament, 3rd Division Screening Tournament semi-finals, and the Samagra Inter-School Cricket Tournament. Revised schedules are expected to be announced later.

