World Boxing Championships: Nupur Singh Sheoran Assures India Medal After Beating Oltinoy Sotimboeva In Quarter-Finals

Heavyweight boxer Nupur Singh Sheoran assured India of its first medal at the ongoing World Boxing Championships when she defeated Oltinoy Sotimboeva of Uzbekistan to enter the semifinals here on Wednesday.

Competing in her first bout of the championships, Nupur prevailed 4-1 over her opponent to make the last four stage of the +80kg event, which features only 10 boxers.

With the win, Nupur is assured of at least a bronze medal.

On Tuesday night, Jadumani Singh (48kg) and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) had moved to the men's quarterfinals with comprehensive wins.

Jugnoo Ahlawat's (85kg) campaign, however, came to an end with a first round loss to Robert McNulty of Scotland.

Later Wednesday night, two-time champion Nikhat Zareen and Commonwealth Games bronze winner Jaisimine Lamboria, Pooja Rani and Jamwal will feature in their quarterfinal bouts.

Nikhat Zareen had crushed Japan's Yuma Nishinaka in the 51 KG category

Earlier on Tuesday, Zareen had sailed through to the quarter-finals of the World Boxing Championships by crushing Yma Nishinaka 5:0 in their bout. Although the 29-year-old was met with a steadfast challenge from her Japanese opponent, Zareen reigned supreme. Notably, the Japanese had also copped a couple of penalty points for breaking Zareen's rhythm.

Zareen had beaten United States of America's Jennifer Lozano in the opening round and showed no rustiness, emerging victorious by 5:0. India has fielded a 20-member contingent under World Boxing - a newly formed international governing body for boxing as they are hoping for a good showing in both men's and women's category.

Zareen will lock horns against Cakiroglu Buse Naz of Turkey in the quarter-finals.

(With inputs from PTI)